Clementson off the mark to help Murton Colliery to win

Snooker

The Danby Autos Sunderland Snooker League’s bottom club Murton Colliery sealed a narrow 3-2 victory over The Hetton Centre.

However, it was Hetton who started the game on the front foot, with Paul Nord winning the first frame.

Stephen Clementson won his first frame of the season to level the match before Eddie Williamson moved Murton into the lead.

Joe Nord levelled the match before Williamson/Jackson Mason won the pairs, beating Paul Stoves/Paul Nord 69-19 for the 3-2 win.

League leaders Washington Snooker started well away at Pennywell Comrades with Stephen Thompson winning the first frame.

Gavin Dixon won the second frame before Dean Taylor pulled one back for Pennywell.

Billy Bell potted well to win the fourth frame, however, a 40-break by Thompson, when paired with Norman Leslie, helped win the pairs frame against Stuart Taylor/Steven Smith 74-35 for the 4-1 win.

The match between Lumley and Biddick B was expected to be close and the singles alternated into a 2-2 situation before Biddick took the pairs for the overall 3-2 result.

Glendale stormed to a 4-1 victory over Seaham Conservatives B, thanks to Thomas Gwyn, John Danby, John Wiseman and Paul Atkinson.

In the pairs, Justin Ebdy/Bobby Carne won Seaham a consolation point, beating Frank McParlin/Atkinson.

A 43-break helped Adam Smith get South Hylton off to a winning start away at Biddick A.

Terry Froud levelled the match before a 34-break by Graham Rutland helped move Hylton back into the lead.

David Adamson won the fourth frame against Ian Stewart before a 37-break by Smith, when paired with Kevin Harrop, won Hylton the pairs, beating Adamson/Rod Turnbull 80-18 for the 3-2 win.

Lee Norton was in outstanding form for Steels away at Seaham Conservatives A, winning the first frame.

Tommy Ayre increased the lead and Ray Charlton Junior won the third frame, before Ian Hughes pulled one back for Seaham.

In the pairs, Gary Stockton/Robert Cougle beat Ray Charlton Senior/Vince Flynn to reduce the defeat to 3-2.

Norman Brown got Mill View off to a great start at home to The Victory and Lee Dixon won the second frame.

John Spruce was in fine form in the third frame as a 32-break followed by a 27 clearance helped him win the frame against Darren Dowell.

Gerry Porter pulled one back for The Victory before he teamed up with John Butler to win the pairs against Dixon/Spruce and reducing the defeat to 3-2.