Classy Clark proves hard to beat on a busy night of darts

Andy Clark proved a class above when he secured two wins and a draw in a busy night of darts in the Golden Fleece Darts Premier Division.

Firstly, Clark easily defeated Tom Davies 5-0 and he followed that up with a 5-2 victory over Jordan Thoms.

Clark then proved hard to beat when he played out a draw with Marco Laybourn.

Throughout the night, Clark enjoyed winning legs of 19 (three), 20 (twice) and 21 darts.

Richie Thoms, who replaces Michael Davies, lost 5-3 against Kev Long.

Charlie Thompson defeated Jaxon Douglass 5-1 and Gary Richardson beat Thoms 5-3.

Steve Richardson beat John Doran 5-1 with both players’ best leg a 19-darter.

Doran made amends for his earlier defeat to beat Tom Davies 5-3.

Mark Davies beat Richie Thoms 5-1, while Norman Place picked up a rare point in a draw with Steve Carr.

Last game of the night saw Glen Woodbridge come from 4-0 down to draw with Laybourn, with both players’ enjoying 18 and 19-dart legs.