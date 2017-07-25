Brilliant Biddick get off to a flying start in Summer League

The Danby Autos Sunderland Snooker Summer League returned with some interesting scores, proving the season ahead could be a well fought contest, with the handicaps sure to play an important part in the proceedings.

In Group One, Biddick A travelled to Seaham Conservatives A and started well, with Steven Tate winning the first frame against Gary Stockton.

Terry Froud potted well to win the second frame before Graham Smith won the third frame against Les Pinder.

In the pairs, David Adamson/Rod Turnbull beat Robert Cougle/Les Pinder 61-48 to complete the whitewash.

Steels travelled to Pennywell Comrades A and got off to a perfect start, with Lee Norton winning the first frame with the aid of a 30 break.

Joe Turner levelled the match before Ray Charlton Junior moved Steels back into the lead.

Vince Flynn/Ray Charlton Senior teamed up well to win the pairs, beating Steven Smith/Ian McDermott 67-34 for an excellent 3-1 win.

Paul Stoves got The Hetton Centre off to an excellent start away at South Hylton, before Graham Rutland quickly levelled.

Ian Stewart potted well to win the third frame before a 30-break by Adam Smith, when paired with Rutland, helped win Hylton the pairs, beating Paul Stoves/Joe Nord 69-45 for the 3-1 win.

In Group Two, Graeme Ablett got Boldon CA off to a brilliant start with the aid of a 28 break.

An excellent 53-break saw Joe Cromby win the second frame, before Mark Fox won the third frame.

In the pairs, a 36-break by Graeme Ablett, when paired with Joe Cromby, helped clinch the frame against Howard Lax/John Spruce to complete the clean sweep.

Seaham Conservatives B travelled to Murton Colliery and started well with Colin Dobson successful.

Manna Singh then won the second frame. Bobby Carne won a close third frame against Boyd Banks, before Tony Grimes/Robin Midson won the pairs, beating Stephen Clementson/Eddie Williamson 67-44 for an excellent 4-0 win.

Sadly, Biddick B have had to withdraw from the Summer League.