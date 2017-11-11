Watch: Sunderland boxer Glenn Foot predicts comfortable win over rival Josh Leather tonight

Sunderland’s Glenn Foot is predicting one of the easiest night’s of his professional career, when he takes on Josh Leather for the IBF European title.

The 30-year-old believes Guisborough fighter Leather, who will be defending his strap for the first time at Newcastle’s Metro Radio Arena, has few fights of note on his record.

And for that reason, seasoned super-lightweight Foot, is sure he’ll make light work of the 25-year-old titlist tonight.

"All the talking is done. I have got absolutely no respect for him whatsoever," said Foot.

"Who has he boxed? No one. So why should I have any respect for him?

"I think this will be one of the easiest fights I have had in a long time - as long as he comes into the ring and wants to go toe-to-toe, no running away."

Josh Leather and Glenn Foot comes face to face at the weigh in

Marley Pots hardman Foot, who weighed in at 9st 12lbs 5oz, has vowed to break Leather’s heart tonight.

"I could beat him and his brother (Kalam) on the same night," said Foot.

"The only people he has fought are lads who have records of about five wins in 50 fights. He has boxed nobody.

"I am going to break his heart.

Glenn Foot on the scales at yesterday's weigh in at the Hilton, Gateshead

"I am on weight and I just cannot wait to get started."

While the talk appeared to get under the skin of Leather, who tipped the scales at 9st 13lbs 4oz, at the pre-fight press conference, with the duo having to be pulled apart, he was unmoved on the record.

"He can go on calling me a little mug all he wants outside the ring - there will be no hiding when we get in it," he said.

"There will only be me and him when that bell goes and that’s when he will realise how much of a level I am above him.

"The talk is the talk, that’s boxing. Now is the time to get in there and get the job done.

"He has been trying to get in my head. It doesn’t get to me. He thinks it does. He knows it and I know it, I’ve fought better people than he has boxed.

"It will be just like the Middlesbrough game. Sunderland lost. The same will happen again."

West Rainton’s Tommy Ward (8st 9lbs 4oz) defends his British super-bantamweight title against Sean Davis (8st 9lbs) on the same card.