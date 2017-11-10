Watch Glenn Foot confront and call out 'mug' Josh Leather as derby rivalry spills over

Have your say

There were fireworks as Glenn Foot and Josh Leather came face to face - with the two boxers almost coming to blows before their big fight has even started.

Guisborough fighter Leather brings his IBF European super-lightweight title to the ring on Saturday at the Newcastle Arena against seasoned Sunderland boxer Foot.

Josh Leather and Glenn Foot

Foot went on the offensive against his younger opponent at the final press conference yesterday, as our exclusive video shows, calling Leather a 'mug' and 'muppet' along with a few other choice words.

“I promise I will break his heart tomorrow night,” said Foot of an intriguing Wearside v Teesside bout. “We will find out if he has one in that ring.”

Leather, who had to be separated from Foot at the conference, replied: “There is no way of hiding when the bell finally goes.

“We will see who has the heart and class on Saturday night.”

Watch the exchange in full above.

