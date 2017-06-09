Washington's boxing twins Luke & Pat McCormack in GB's European Championship team

Wearside's brilliant boxing twins will spearhead Great Britain's team at the European Championships.

Luke and Pat McCormack have been selected by GB Boxing for the event in Ukraine, from June 16-24, for the first major tournament since the 2016 Olympics.

The Washington boxers, who celebrated their 22nd birthdays yesterday, are part of a Birtley and North-East treble, alongside gym-mate Calum French.

Pat McCormack is rated as one of the best welters in the world, having starred for his country in the World Series of Boxing, as well as impressing at last summer's Olympics.

Luckless was handed a hard draw, meeting the great Yasnier Toledo in the last 16 in Rio, where the clever Cuban snatched victory by the narrowest of split decisions.

Luke missed out on Rio, despite winning the Olympic Test Event in Brazil, but he has come to the fore this season.

He struck light-welterweight gold for GB Boxing at the Under 22 European Championships Romania and will now be looking to repeat the trick in the main event.

French has had a superb year in the WSB Series, the Formula 1 of the amateur fight scene.

The 21-year-old, from Gateshead, has won all three WSB bouts to help the British Lionhearts to the semi-finals of the competition.