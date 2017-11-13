Washington boxer Nathan Gransbury 'proud' after national silver medal

Young boxer Nathan Gransbury was left 'proud' after his silver medal in the UK Development Finals.

The Washington-based District Youth ABC fighter narrowly failed in his bid for gold but was still delighted with his effort.

Gransbury sensationally fought his way to the final, where he took on Jon O’Donnell, a southpaw from Hooks Gym in London, at the 67–70 kg category

A close bout went to a split decision, unfortunately in favour of O'Donnell, but Gransbury wasn't left too deflated.

He said: "I will learn from the experience and apply that to my skills going forward.

"Although I was disappointed I’m still immensely proud to have won the silver medal which is a great achievement not only for me but the coaches who have trained me.

"The support I have had in preparation for the competition has been a huge help - my work Aldi have let me have my weekends free to be able to compete.

"Now I have to prepare for my next Bout at our club's home show on the November 23 at the Top Club in Washington.

"We have 16 bouts on that night and I’m confident I will win this fight but I'll take nothing for granted and will be training hard for it."

District head coach Michael Wilson said: "Nathan boxed brilliantly throughout the competition and I’m so proud of his achievement representing the club and this success helps the club to

be recognised as a very good up and coming club.

"We have had a busy year with the competition and we have also been accepted by Metro Radio Cash for Kids which we hope will further strengthen our club for the future of all the local talent that is coming through in Washington.

"We would also like to say a special thanks to Pinpoint Recruitment, Sora Group and our main sponsor Washington Fireplaces."