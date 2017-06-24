Warren Baister’s a cut above Lithuanian, and could go for Stadium of Light fight next

Warren Baister will hope for a rapid transfer from Newcastle to Sunderland after an early finish to his TV appearance.

The Sunderland cruiserweight won inside five minutes against Imantas Davidaitis at the Walker Activity Dome last night.

Hetton's Jordan King (white) attacks against Adam Jones. Picture by Tim Richardson.

Baister had been due to face Latvia’s Artur Kulikauskis, only to be handed a switch of opponent

But there was a familar face waiting for him for the six-rounder – the giant Lithuanian Davidaitis, who he outpointed at Rainton Meadows Arena four weeks ago.

“The Giant”, a Lurch lookalike, had been a game opponent in Houghton, but Baister was too sharp for him this time.

The unbeaten 31-year-old cut Davidaitis in the first round and, when the gash at the top of his cheekbone got worse in the second, referee Graeme Williams called over the ringside doctor who instructed the bout to be stopped at one minute, nine seconds.

Davidaitis complained the injury was caused by an elbow, but Williams judged otherwise.

It was Baister’s seventh straight victory and fifth inside the distance.

Given the evening ended prematurely, coach David Binns wants to get his in-form boxer back out at the Summer Rumble on Sunday, July 16.

“I’d love to get him back out at the Stadium of Light,” said the Peterlee-based trainer.

“I’d not really considered the Rumble until now, but, given how early this finished, I think it’s a good idea.

“Warren is class and is going in the right direction. It was nice to hear Warren in his ringside interview saying he wants to get into championship level now.

“I’m over the moon with him – he looked mint, really relaxed.

“I know it was ended by a cut, but there was no way that was going to go six, I’m certain Warren would have stopped him.”

Jordan King made it a triple for Wearside when he extended his winning run to nine bouts with a points victory over Adam Jones.

The Hetton super-middleweight started sharply and with great focus, using both hands well.

Gritty Yorkshireman Jones, who has never been stopped, stayed competitive throughout. But King was a deserved winner, 39-37, on referee Williams’ scorecard.