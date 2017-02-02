Ward will face Dickens in Leeds for British title

Tommy Ward will challenge for the British super-bantamweight title when he meets Jazza Dickens in Leeds on May 13.

Promoter Frank Warren won the purse bids for the contest and today announced the date and venue, with the neutral First Direct Arena the stage for the eagerly-awaited Northern battle.

It will be Dickens’ second defence of his belt, the first, ironically, being a split decision victory over Tommy’s elder brother, Martin.

Ward’s coach Neil Fannan said: “It’s great to have a date to work towards.

“Tommy will box at the Rainton Meadows Arena on March 4 and then it will be all systems go for Jazza.”