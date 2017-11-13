Twelve things YOU said about Saturday night's boxing controversy as Sunderland's Glenn Foot denied IBF European title

On Saturday night Sunderland super-lightweight Glenn Foot was unanimously outpointed by Guisborough's Josh Leather.

And it's fair to day the consensus on social media is that the 30-year-old was "robbed".

While the judges scored in favour of Leather, who retained his IBF European title, after 12 entertaining rounds, many who witnessed the fight at Newcastle's Metro Radio Arena, or watched it live on BT Sport or Boxnation, were quick to show their displeasure on social media.

Here's 12 of the best comments sent to the Sunderland Echo Facebook page.

Jason Stan Metcalfe: "Even Leather thought he'd lost it. Utterly disgraceful."

Hilda Geraldi: "Glenn Foot is one of the best boxers to come out of Sunderland it's about time the people of this city got behind him and sponsored him to enable him to continue because he could achieve great things so come on Sunderland get this out there !!!"

Leather won a unanimous decision on Saturday night at Newcastle's Metro Radio Arena

Lee Patterson: "Just like I said after [Conor] McGregor got robbed boxing is just wrestling (fake) with poor storylines."

Lynne Yarnell Herrington: "Shocking Glen won all night."

Wayne van Purvis: "Did they get the corners mixed up those scores should of been towards Foot."

Scott Christie: "Boxing is the new greyhound racing. We all know how bent that is."

Leather gets the nod from the judges

Angie Pearn: "Glenn won every round. Put up an amazing fight."

Dale Lee High: "Worse than Eddie Hearn is Frank Warren. Disgusting decision."

Thomasnat Keegan: "Shocking Glenn won that all day long got robbed blind but we all no who won certainly not leather."

David Joyce: "Watched the fight excellent but i think glenn won tbh."

The moment Foot brutally dropped Guisborough boxer Leather

Jack William Murray: "Even with the two points off it was a draw at best. Certainly not a 115-110!"

Paul Scrafton; "REMATCH!"