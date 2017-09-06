Tommy Ward not content playing second fiddle on huge Frank Warren Newcastle bill - he wants to headline his own show one day

West Rainton fighter Tommy Ward is not content playing second fiddle to more established names in the boxing game.

He believes it’s only a matter of time before his own name is up in lights.

Ward has been named as one of the chief supports on the Frank Warren-produced No Ifs No Buts card, which sees Liverpool’s former WBO Welterweight World Champion again take on British titlist Liam Williams, after their bloody first affair ended in the Welshman retiring due to a cut.

And even though Ward, who won his Super-Bantamweight British strap on a technical decision last time out against Jazza Dickens, is delighted to be getting his chance to box in front of a North East crowd at Newcastle’s Metro Radio Arena on November 11, on such a high profile card, he’s envious of Smith and Williams.

One day he thinks his own time will come to top bills on his home patch.

“I see those fighters topping the bill and that’s where I want to be,” said Ward, who defends his title against Sean Ward.

“I can’t look past my next opponent but I want the biggest fights out there.

“I want to be topping bills in the North East. And I believe I can get there, as long as I keep winning.”

Despite having an eye on the future and potential title fights down the line, Ward is not taking unbeaten Birmingham pugilist Davis lightly.

He explained: “I have got the belt and Sean will want a piece of it.

“Every boxer wants the Lonsdale Belt. I want to defend it. Boxing means absolutely everything to me.

“He is hungry as am I. I am sure we will put on a good show but I am ready to move on.

“Our bodies are not machines, though.

“Sometimes things can go wrong in training, sometimes things are not right on the night. I have done everything I can to be ready to defend this title but this is boxing you just never know.

“This is a very good fight for me at this stage. And even though I have plans for the future you cannot look past the present. He will come to win, make no mistake about it.”