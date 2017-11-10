Tommy Ward has eyes on world domination ahead of British title defence - as fireworks fly between Glenn Foot and Josh Leather

Tommy Ward has set his sights on world domination.

But the Hartlepool trained British super-bantamweight champion is determined to not take his eye off the ball, with Birmingham’s Sean Davis standing in his way of the big, international fight nights.

Ward, of West Rainton, is chief support to Liam Smith’s much-talked about rematch with Welshman Liam Williams, on Frank Warren’s massive night of championship boxing at Newcastle’s Metro Radio Arena tomorrow.

And while he is not taking the challenge of Davis, beaten just once, lightly, he can’t help but have eyes on the future, and potentially headlining his own shows in the future.

"Me and him are both in there on Saturday night to do a job. That’s just the way it is,” said Ward, 21-0-0.

"He will say he wants to beat me and get his hands on the British belt but the truth of the matter is that I need to be beating guys like him if I want to progress.

"And I definitely do want to progress, make no mistake about that. Where I want to be is beyond the level of Sean Davis.

"I will never look past a fight. As I say Sean Davis is coming here to win. He is a very good fighter and he looks in great shape.

"All I need to do is stick to my boxing skills and I can get the win.

"A win here is just a step along to where I want to be. I have visions on becoming a world champion one day.

"I believe that I can reach that level and I think I will get there sooner rather than later."

He continued: "It is a fantastic division.

"These are the fights we want. I want to be in the massive bouts.

"I want to be headlining shows like this one, which is huge for the region.

"I know I can get there, and it something that I have been saying to Frank Warren in conversations recently.

"First thing is first, though, I need to get past Sean Davis."

Meanwhile, there were fireworks as Glenn Foot and Josh Leather went face-to-face for the first time.

Guisborough fighter Leather brings his IBF European super-lightweight title to the ring on Saturday against seasoned Sunderland boxer

Foot went on the offensive against his younger opponent at the final press conference yesterday.

Foot made be known he thought Leather had fought nobody of note to get to this stage in his career.

And he promised to take his opponent into very deep water tomorrow night, in what proves to be an intriguing Wearside v Teesside bout on Geordie turf.

"I promise I will break his heart tomorrow night," said Foot.

"We will find out if he has one in that ring."

Leather, who had to be separated from Foot at the conference, replied: "There is no way of hiding when the bell finally goes.

"We will see who has the heart and class on Saturday night."