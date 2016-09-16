Sunderland, South Shields boxer Lee Mould stops Dwayne Sheldon in R3 at Jon Lewis Dickinson show

Lee Mould put the disappointment of the collapse of his title derby battle with Trevor Crewe behind him in emphatic fashion at Dunston tonight.

The Sunderland boxer stopped Birmingham's Dwayne Sheldon just 19 seconds from the end of round three.

Mould had been due to face fellow Wearsider, Crewe, for a Masters belt at the Lancastrian Suite, only for his neighbour to pull out.

It left him with a six-round non-title contest at the Fighting Chance-promoted bill in triubute to retired former British cruiserweight king, Jon Lewis Dickinson.

However, the Brummie was not here to give the former English championship challenge an easy night.

In fact, the 30-year-old landed the first 17 punches of the contest against a shell-shocked Mould.

The South Shields-trained "Mackem Mexican" did land a couple of short hooks but the opener belonged to the man in the blue corner.

Sheldon was quickest out of the blocks again for the second round and too often was the first to the punch.

Mould seemed to be, finally, warming into the bout and troubled his opponent, who suffered a cut left eye.

Sheldon had certainly landed enough shots to take the second and the Mal Gates-trained crowd-favourite needed to move up the gears.

He did just that in the third and you could see the doubt starting to appear in Sheldon's eyes.

And when Lee thundered a series of booming rights to the head of his rival, Sheldon turned his back and spat out his gumshield leaving referee Graeme Williams no alternative but to halt the contest at two minutes, 41 seconds of the third.

The bizarre ending robbed Mould of what looked an inevitable stoppage, but he will not be complaining at a ninth career victory and the second inside the distance.