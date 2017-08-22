Sunderland’s Josh Kelly to fight at Manchester Arena

Have your say

Josh Kelly will make his fourth professional appearance in Manchester on Saturday, October 7.

The Sunderland boxer has reeled off three wins since turning professional, the most recent being a spectacular 80-second stoppage of North-East neighbour Tom Whitfield in Newcastle in June.

Kelly will box on a huge Sky Sports-televised event at the Manchester Arena where the headline bout will be the British lightweight blockbuster between Anthony Crolla and Ricky Burns.

No opponent has yet been announced but with trainer, Adam Booth, keen to move his talent on quickly, promoter, Eddie Hearn, may well look to step him up in class.

The 23-year-old has made an incredible start to life as a pro following a glittering amateur career, which ended 12 months ago at the Olympic Games in Rio.

Kelly made his debut in Glasgow in April, when he outpointed Ireland’s Jay Byrne before stopping Jony Vina, from Spain, the following month in Birmingham.

He saved his best for his North-East homecoming when a flurry of left hooks knocked out Whitfield in the first of scheduled eight rounds at the Walker Dome.

Kelly is currently abroad preparing for his first date of the season with coach Booth.

Elsewhere on the Matchroom show, Newcastle’s Lewis Ritson, managed by Wearside fight figure Phil Jeffries, challenges for the British lightweight championship, against Robbie Barrett.

Birmingham’s Sam Eggington will defend his European Welterweight title against France’s Mohamed Mimoune.

Tickets are on sale priced at £40, £60, £80, £100 and £150 from www.manchesterarena.com or by calling 0844 847 8000