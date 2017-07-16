Sunderland's Glenn Foot loses English title to Gloucester's Akeem Brown

Glenn Foot's reign as English light-welterweight champion is over after losing his maiden defence to Akeem Brown at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland's warrior, who won the vacant title in London in May, fought to the bitter end but was outboxed by the impressive Gloucester star who won via a majority decision.

The 21-year-old arrived on Wearside with an undefeated record but as something of an unknown quantity.

But the slick southpaw left with his unbeaten record firmly intact and with his reputation firmly established after dethroning the king of England at the Summer Rumble.

Brown deserved his victory, two of the judges giving him victory, 98-92 (Dave Parris) and 96-94 (Howard Foster). Scotland's star referee Victor Loughlin marked it as a 95-95 draw.

However, Brown looked a clear winner, and deserved the belt, much to the joy of a large travelling army of fans from the South-West.

The wiry challenger, slightly taller than the Marley Pots man, used his long arms and legs to good effect from the start, boxing with supreme confidence.

He won the opening two sessions using his nice movement and his jab and looked even better in the third when he made Foot miss and then again in the fifth, when he scored with both gloves.

It meant the Dave Binns-trained champ was well adrift at the mid-way stage and in need of a big second half, which he achieved when winning the title against another southpaw, Philip Bowes, at the York Hall in May.

Foot tried to push the man known as Riidy back in the sixth only for the younger man to show his speed and accuracy.

To Glenn's credit there was no lack of effort and while he still could not pin the slippery figure down he was looking much stronger in the seventh.

Round eight went to the home camp, Foot getting a left and right through to Brown's head, ending the session with another left hook.

Foot continued to come on strong in the ninth, Brown's gumshield sent flying at the end of the round after a volley to the head.

This reporter had the away fighter three points to the good going into the last and the former Prizefighter champion needed a stoppage to retain his belt.

He did connect with one straight right, but he could not land the clean shot or shots he needed.

Foot was gracious at the last bell, congratulating his opponent who earned the title with a superb away win.

In the chief support bout, Hartlepool's Peter Cope started very smoothly to build up a good lead to lay the basis for a 59-57 victory over Derbyshire's Lee Connelly.

Darlington's unbeaten former GB international Troy Williamson made it four wins from four with a third-round stoppage of Alistair Warren from Huddersfield, referee Ron Kearney halting it at two minutes, four seconds.

Northumberland's Tommy Walsh clinched a fine 40-37 win over Newark's Fonz Alexander in the opening bout.