Sunderland’s Glenn Foot in ‘must-win fight’ against IBF champ Josh Leather

Glenn Foot has the perfect stage and fight to revive his championship career.

That was the call from manager Phil Jeffries after the announcement Foot would tackle Josh Leather in a big derby confrontation in Newcastle on Saturday, October 28.

The Sunderland crowd favourite meets the undefeated Guisborough star for the IBF European light-welterweight title at the Metro Radio Arena, live on BT Sport.

Leather is high up the International Boxing Federation’s ladder having clinched their Inter-continental belt back in May thanks to a sixth-round stoppage of Philip Sutcliffe Jnr in Leeds.

His manager and promoter, Frank Warren, will be looking to get him a world shot but the incentive for Foot is just as huge.

The 29-year-old’s title aspirations took a massive nosedive last month when he suffered a shock defeat to unbeaten Gloucester prospect Akeem Brown in the maiden defence of his English light-welterweight belt.

Having installed himself at the forefront of the 10-stone division with cracking away wins against Adam Little, in Wigan, and Philip Bowes at the York Hall, Foot went and lost his crown on home soil at the Summer Rumble at the Stadium of Light.

Jeffries said: “It’s a must-win fight for Glenn, he can’t lose this.

“This bout has been on the cards for some time, but we’ve been sworn to secrecy.

“It’s a helluva fight and it’s a brilliant chance for Glenn to put himself back in the picture.

“I’ve watched the Brown fight back and it was a lot closer than some thought at the time. Akeem was very awkward and it took Glenn a while to get going.

“But he now has an opportunity to show just what he can do and I expect to see him in Leather’s face going for it.

“Everyone who supports or knows Glenn knows what a fighter he is, the man is a machine, he’ll keep going and going.

“Josh is a good boy but he’s not fought a Glenn Foot before.”

Leather has reeled off 12 straight victories, the last five all coming inside the distance, including that Sutcliffe triumph at the First Direct Arena.

The IBF have installed him at 13 in their ratings and he will start as favourite at the Metro Radio Arena.

“Glenn is up for it,” added Jeffries. “And you know Glenn when he’s up for it, he’ll take some beating.”

The Warren-promoted show, screened live on BT Sport, will also feature the maiden British super-bantamweight championship defence by Tommy Ward, who faces Birmingham’s Sean Davis.