Sunderland's Glenn Foot headlines Stadium of Light's Summer Rumble

Phil Jeffries believes his magnificent seventh Summer Rumble will be his "greatest yet"

Sunderland's outdoor boxing spectacular will be headlined by Wearside favourite Glenn Foot who will make the maiden defence of his English light-welterweight title.

The 29-year-old takes on unbeaten challenger Akeem Brown, from Gloucester, at the Stadium of Light on Sunday, July 16.

Jeffries reported the postponement of the chief support act, the Northern Area title match between Darren Surtees and Anth Hardy, after Surtees was laid low by tonsilitis.

But the promoter said he was thrilled to have some of the North-East's best talent on display, including Hartlepool title hopefuls Martin Ward and Peter Cope, Sunderland's Isaac Macleod and former Team GB boxer, Troy Williamson, from Darlington.

"It's my seventh Rumble and probably my greatest yet," said Jeffries.

"To have Glenn Foot topping it in the first defence of his English title is pretty special.

"He comes from just around the corner from the Stadium of Light so this is a dream come true for him.

"To be honest, he can be a nightmare to manage at times, but what a fighter, the man's a machine, an animal! I'm proud to be putting Glenn as top of the bill act.

"There will be a big crowd here and it's going to be a cracking show."

Foot clinched the belt just a month ago when he outpointed tricky Eastend southpaw, Philip Bowes, in his own backyard at the York Hall in Bethnal Green.

It was his 20th professional victory and he will be up against an ambitious prospect who has eight straight wins to his name.

"Brown is up for it and sold a load of tickets," added Jeffries. "He's coming to win."

Foot and some of the principal performers were at the Stadium of Light today for a media conference.

Jeffries added: "It's disappointing to lose the Surtees-Hardy title fight, that had the makings of a belter, but I'm delighted with the calibre of boxers I have on."