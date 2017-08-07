Sunderland's Glenn Foot fights IBF champ Josh Leather at Frank Warren Newcastle show

Glenn Foot has been given the chance to get his career back on track and put a spanner in the works of boxing's new kid on the block.

The secret is finally out for the Sunderland star's next fight - an IBF European title derby fight against Josh Leather in Newcastle on Saturday, October 28.

Foot takes on the unbeaten Guisborough boxer on the Frank Warren-promoted show, screened live on BT Sport, which also features the maiden British championship defence by Tommy Ward as well as the eagerly-awaited re-match of the two Liams, Smith and Williams.

It will be a huge night at the Metro Radio Arena for Foot and Leather, who are both at crucial stages of their careers.

Leather has reeled off 12 straight victories, the last five all coming inside the distance, including a sixth-round stoppage of Philip Sutcliffe Jnr in May in Leeds.

That excellent triumph at the First Direct Arena for one of the IBF's junior light-welterweight belts has installed him at 13 in the International Boxing Federation's world ratings.

As one of Warren's up and coming stars, defeat for the 25-year-old would be unthinkable at the Newcastle venue.

So too for Foot, whose career suffered a huge set-back last month at the Stadium of Light.

The 29-year-old warrior lost his English title in his first defence against another undefeated light-welterweight prospect Akeem Brown, who outboxed him at the Summer Rumble.

Foot had installed himself at the forefront of the 10-stone division with cracking away wins against Adam Little, in Wigan, and London southpaw Philip Bowes at the York Hall, only to lose his belt on home soil.

"This is a must-win fight for Glenn, no doubt about it," said manager Phil Jeffries. "But he's up for it and you know Glenn when he's up for it, he'll take some beating."

Meanwhile Ward will put his British super-bantamweight title on the line at the Metro Radio Arena, where he is matched with Sean Davis.

Davis, from Birmingham, has lost just one of his 14 contests.

The top-of-the-bill WBO world light-middleweight eliminator looks an absolute beauty between Liam Smith and Liam Williams

Smith, from Liverpool, won their meeting in round 10 in April, when South Wales star Williams could not carry on after receiving a badly-cut right eye but the unsatisfactory ending has prompted Warren to stage it again on neutral territory..