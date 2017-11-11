Sunderland's Glenn Foot and Josh Leather come to face-to-face ahead of their IBF European title bout

Have your say

Ahead of their IBF European title clash this evening, Sunderland's Glenn Foot and Guisborough's Josh Leather came face to face again at yesterday's weigh in.

Both super-lightweight's have promised fireworks tonight at Newcastle's Metro Radio Arena, with Foot claiming Leather will provide him with an easy night's work.

While unbeaten titlist Leather has claimed to be a level above his opponent.

Sparks flew at the Copthorne Hotel on Thursday as the duo had to be separated at the final press conference.

And it's fair to say no love was lost when they met again on the Gateshead Quayside.