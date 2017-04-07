Sunderland fighter Travis Waters edged out in North East regional final

Sunderland boxer Travis Waters suffered a points defeat in the Senior Elite Boxing Championships.

He lost on points to Joe Laws in an epic North East regional final.

The pair went toe to toe for three rounds but Laws got the nod and now goes into the national quarter-finals in the 69kg category.

Waters had won through to this stage by winning against Reece Nelson in the North East semis.

Nelson, from the BO’s boxing club in Hendon, fought gamely until Waters landed a heavy left hand in the third and eventually the referee stopped the contest.

Laws came through his semi-final bout with a win against Tom Hill (Redcar).

In the 75kg middleweight category final, Gary Dodds (Spennymoor) lost on points to Birtley’s Ben Reece.

Sunderland’s rising star and reigning champion Kiaran Macdonald goes straight into the event at the quarter-final stage as the No 1 seed.