Sunderland boxer to fight at Wembley on Anthony Joshua/Wladimir Klitschko undercard

Josh Kelly will fight at boxing’s greatest show on earth.

Sunderland’s Olympian has been given a slot on the undercard of Anthony Joshua’s world heavyweight title defence against former champion Wladimir Klitschko on Saturday, April 29.

It is dream news for Kelly to box at a sold-out Wembley, live on Sky Box Office.

The 23-year-old former Houghton ABC has yet to make his pro debut – that comes a week on Saturday in Glasgow against Ireland’s Jay Byrne on the under card of Ricky Burns world unification title fight.

Kelly, a former Sunderland and Hartlepool United footballer in his youth, turned professional after an illustrious career which was highlighted by reaching the last 16 in Rio last summer.

Fellow Olympians Lawrence Okolie and Joe Cordina have also been added the undercard for the heavyweight blockbuster at Wembley Stadium.

The trio represented Team GB in Rio last summer before turning to the paid ranks, with Okolie the first to make his debut and in spectacular fashion in Manchester earlier this month.e

One of the fighters will follow in Joshua’s footsteps and open the show, just like the London 2012 gold medal hero did in 2014 before Carl Froch knocked out George Groves.

Promoter Eddie Hearn revealed that the trio will draw lots ahead of the event, with the man that picks number one out grabbing the first spot on the bill while numbers two and three will be TV floats

“I’m delighted to add these outstanding young fighters to a historic night of boxing at Wembley on April 29,” said promoter Eddie Hearn. “In terms of platform and experience, there is no better stage for their career. It was nearly three years ago that Anthony Joshua kicked the night off at Wembley Stadium for Froch vs. Groves II and I believe all three of these fighters have the ability to headline there in years to come. We will draw numbers on fight week with the number one spot kicking off the night and the other two sitting tight for the knock on the changing room door as the huge 90,000 crowd begins to build.”