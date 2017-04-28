Sunderland boxer Josh Kelly faces anxious wait to see if he fights on Joshua-Klitschko bill

Josh Kelly admits he is in the lap of the boxing gods ahead of the sport’s greatest show on earth.

The Sunderland fighter is listed as a ‘floater’ for tomorrow night’s Sky pay per view show at Wembley Stadium.

Josh Kelly beat Jay Byrne in his first pro fight

Anthony Joshua and Vladimir Klitschko will slug it out in the multi-million pound heavyweight title confrontation.

However, Kelly must wait and see if and when he will get in the ring for his bout with Faheem Khan for his second pro appearance.

“People wonder why I’ve kept a low profile this week but I don’t want to say much in case I don’t even fight,” said the 23-year-old.

Kelly took part in a drawing of lots with his old GB amateur colleagues Joe Cordina and Lawrence Okoli to determine their places on the bill.

Cordina clinched the No 1 spot and has the honour of opening the show.

“I got the No 3,” said Kelly. “Realistically, I need some of the fights to finish early to make it on, so that is why I have been reluctant to do any press stuff.

“I don’t want to say this and that in case I miss out.

“The boxing starts at half six and I need to be in by 9.10pm to get to fight.

“There are two 12 rounders and Katie Taylor has a 10 rounder, so I need some fights to finish early.

“I will go to Wembley and be ready for if the call comes.

“If it happens I will be ready, 100%.

“I will listen to (coach) Adam Booth and my team.”

Kelly was at yesterday’s massive press conference and being involved in all the razzmatazz reinforced his desire to get to the top.

“It was great to see Klitschko, Freddie Roach, Michael Buffer and everyone there,” he said.

“I feel I am good enough to be in these huge fights myself, hopefully I’ll get there if I work hard, I’m dedicated and listen to my coaches.”