Sunderland boxer Glenn Foot defends English title at Stadium of Light against Askeem Brown

Glenn Foot will make the maiden defence of his English championship at the Summer Rumble against unbeaten prospect Askeem Ennis Brown.

Promoter Phil Jeffries has agreed terms with the Gloucester boxer for the 10-round battle at the Stadium of Light on Sunday, July 16.

Foot clinched his first light-welterweight title in London seven days ago when he outpointed slick Eastend southpaw Philip Bowes at the York Hall.

The 29-year-old's unanimous points triumph for the vacant belt set him on a path towards a British and Commonwealth title confrontation with Tyrone Nurse.

But Foot told the Echo his dream was to defend his new belt at the Stadium Light in front of his Sunderland public, just down the road from his Marley Pots home.

And promoter Jeffries has done as his star boxer has demanded.

"I'm hoping Glenn has some big nights coming up this year, but this was the one he wanted more than anything," said the Wearside fight figure.

"I threw down the gauntlet to the boxers in the North-East to fight Glenn for his belt but no-one wanted to know.

"I'd have loved to have put on another derby at the Summer Rumble, but Askeem and his people have shown they have the bottle to give it a go."

Brown, only 21, has won all eight of his pro appearances, including a win at the York Hall against the previously unbeaten London prospect Freddy Kiwitt in an English title eliminator.

"He's an ambitious kid, that's why he has taken on the challenge, and I can't wait to see it."