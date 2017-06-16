Pattison stars as Sunderland ABC end season on a high at Steels

Sunderland ABC finished off their season with an exciting show at Steels Club.

Steven Pattison topped the bill against Scarborough fighter Kyle O’Toole.

Pattison, coming back from an ankle injury, showed he could be a force next season when he competed in the 81kg senior elite category.

O’Toole pressed forward, firing his usual heavy artillery, but Pattison kept his cool and fired in some heavy blows to the body.

After three tough rounds, Pattison won a deserved unanimous points decision, while also receiving the best boxer of the night award.

The contest between Sunderland’s Leon Walker and Andrew Naylor (Easington) was all action and ended with both lads having their hands raised.

A newcomer to Sunderland ABC, Adam Anderson, took on Birtley’s Nathan Freeman in a skilful bout and again both boxers had their hands raised by the referee.

The clash beteen Sunderland’s Joe Padgett and R. Mitchell (Phil Thomas School of Boxing) was a cracker.

Padgett earned an unanimous victory against his stylish Teesside opponent.

Sunderland’s Blake Rush suffered a split decison defeat to K. Quinn, of Birtley.

Evan Archer (Sunderland) took on Danny Buckworth (Middlesbrough), but the Teessider got the verdict in a split decision.

Mason Stephenson, who fell ill before the bout, stepped in the ring to fight Newbiggin’s William Spalding.

His determination was rewarded with a superb unanimous points decision.

Billy Lee (Phil Thomas School of Boxing) showed his class against Ashton Dykes and sealed a good win.

Mason Lodge took on Jake Thorburn (Bishop Auckland) in an outstanding bout.

Lodge, who had narrowly lost in a split decision in the schoolboy national final, secured a unanimous points verdict.

Leroy Nelson stood toe-to-toe with Birtley’s Jay Conway, a national champion, but Conway took the decision.

Jaxon Laws secured a unanimous decision in his entertaining bout against Jason Finlayson (Northumbria Fire and Rescue).