Olympian boxers star in Hull Box Cup

Joseph Miller is celebrating winning gold at the 2017 Hull Box Cup.

The 13-year-old was one of three boxers from the Olympian Boxing Club who entered the tournament which attracts boxers from all over the country as well as abroad.

Joe competed in the schoolboy 34kg weight category and triumphed in the final on a split decision against Irish champion Davey O’Neill.

It was Joe’s second major Box Cup win in 12 months, having won gold in Dublin last year.

Twelve-year-old Mitchell Taggart competed in the minors’ 50kg section and finished with the silver medal in his first tournament after losing a barnstorming final to tough Scottish champion Kian Govan.

Aaron Bird (12) competed in the minors’ 38kg section on the back of a great first season.

He was unlucky to lose out to the eventual winner’ Ewan Gliniecki from Scotland’ in the quarter-final.

The Olympian boys travelled with head coach Allan Topping and coach Tony Miller.

The club has had excellent support from the York Hotel and Washington Fireplaces, who sponsored the trip and the boys’ new kit.