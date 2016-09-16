No big bang theory, but Lee Mould’s fired up for Sheldon scrap

Lee Mould is relieved to be getting out of the blocks early in the new season, even if disappointed that he will not be fighting for a belt.

The get-stuck-in South Shields-trained fighter tackles Birmingham’s Dwayne Sheldon over six rounds at Dunston tonight.

Mould will top the bill promoters Fighting Chance are hosting at the Lancastrian Suite as a tribute to former British cruiserweight title holder Jon Lewis Dickinson, who has retired.

The 26-year-old “Mackem Mexican” will start as a very warm favourite this evening.

While Sheldon has won only two from five appearances, compared to eight victories out of nine for Mould, he is no dummy, having a stoppage win on his record.

“I don’t know anything about him,” said Mould. “I leave all that stuff to [trainer] Mal Gates. He’s watched him on YouTube and he said ‘it will be a good fight’.

“I will see how good Sheldon is when he punches me.”

There is frustration for Mould, who was due to take on fellow Sunderland man Trevor Crewe for a Masters belt.

It is the second occasion their derby has been called off – they were originally arranged to collide in June – and Mould is not holding out any hope of it being third time lucky.

“I can’t see it happening now,” he said. “I spent a lot of time getting ready to fight Trevor, getting the right sparring to match what I’d face against him. For so long, my focus was solely on him, he was never out of my head.

“It’s all been a waste of time, the sparring, everything.

“When I heard Trevor had pulled out again, I just aid to Mal ‘get me anyone, I’m not really bothered who, just get me a fight’.

“I’d like to thank Fighting Chance for putting me on their show and they said they will try to get me a title fight for a show in December.”

“It’s important I stay busy, so I’m be looking forward to getting in there and doing the six rounds and then fighting again before the end of the year.”