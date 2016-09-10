Mould’s back with a Fighting Chance for Sheldon showdown

Lee Mould will be back in action next weekend.

The all-action Sunderland fighter boxes at Dunston on Friday, when promoters Fighting Chance stage a tribute show to retired cruiserweight champ Jon Lewis Dickinson.

He will take on Birmingham’s Dwayne Sheldon, who boasts two wins from five bouts, over six rounds.

Mould was due to tackle Trevor Crewe in a Wearside derby for a Masters belt at the Lancastrian Suite, only for his neighbour to pull out.

It is the second time the match has been scratched after being originally a arranged for Fighting Chance’s June bill at Gateshead.

On that occasion, Crewe cried off at short notice, though Mould did box on the June show, beating Fonz Alexander.

Trainer Mal Gates said: “I might be a bit biased but I thought it was the fight of the night.

“I know Peter Cope against Abdon Caeser was for a belt and Lee’s bout was only a four rounder but it was a terrific fight.

“It went down well with the crowd and on the Made in Tyne & Wear TV coverage and I think Lee will top the bill on this show.”

Mould, as ever, is in fabulous shape though Gates often tries to limit the sparring of the 26-year-old given he spars as intensely as he fights.

But the “Mackem Mexican” has done 10 rounds this week with Harton & Westoe WMC stablemate Tom Whitfield, who fights for the Northern Area title a week later against Hartlepool’s Daniel Cope, in Morpeth.

“It suited them both to spar together and it was a great session,” said Gates.

Sheldon started his career ignominiously with three straight defeats but has won his last two and Mould’s trainer says the will not take a win for granted.

“It will be a good fight,” he said. “Dwayne is coming in off the back of two wins, including a KO, so he’s not to be taken lightly.”