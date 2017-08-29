McCormack will face top seed in Worlds after fine victory

Have your say

Pat McCormack produced another dominant performance to reach the quarter-finals of the World Championship.

The Wearside fighter will tonight face number one seed Shakhram Giyasov in the last eight of the welterweight section in Hamburg.

A bout with the Uzbekistan star was the ‘reward’ for McCormack’s brilliant victory over Alexandros Tsanikidis.

The Washington boxer controlled last night’s final 16 contest from start to finish with the judges from Kazakhstan, Romania, Russia Latvia and Algeria giving him every round.

Giyasov won silver at the Olympic Games last summer.

But the 22-year-old McCormack has established himself as one of the best U69 kilo operators in the world and came home from the European championships nine weeks ago with a silver medal and will not be short on self-belief when he tackles the top seed.