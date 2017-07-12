Lewis Robinson clinches Hull Box Cup thrill for District ABC

A Wearside club continues to go from strength to strength after striking gold at a prestigious tournament.

Teenage District ABC prospect Lewis Robinson took the U46 kilo title at the Hull Box Cup.

The 13-year-old, who had reached the quarter-finals of the National Schools Championship, was untouchable at the Humberside event.

Robinson’s campaign began in style when he ended the unbeaten record of Devon’s Jamie Hillard in the quarter-final, winning via a unanimous decision.

Things got even better in the last four when some lovely shots produced a second-round stoppage against Ewan O’Sullivan.

And the Washington boxer saved the best until last when he outpointed favourite Owen Sherrard, from Golden Ring ABC.

District ABC head coach Michael Wilson said: “He won by split decision but for us, it was never in doubt.

“It’s been a very good season for Lewis – he won the North-East title in the Schools as well.”

Team-mate Michael Harmison has also had a fine campaign, the 16-year-old taking the U52 kilo bronze medal at the English Junior Championships at the Magna Centre in Rotherham.

District ABC has only been in operation for four years, but the success of Robinson and Harmison is only the tip of the iceberg.

“We only started with three boxers and now we have 23 carded boxers,” he said.

“We’ve a lot of good kids coming through.

“I think we’ve only lost four bouts since Christmas and at our show at the Top Club, we had 13 wins from 14.”