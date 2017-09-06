Leather disappointed by Sunderland boxer Foot’s presser no show

Glenn Foot’s press conference no-show got right under the skin of opponent Josh Leather.

The Sunderland boxer decided against attending the media call for the Frank Warren-produced No Ifs No Buts show, which is headlined by the official eliminator for the WBO Super-Welterweight Championship between Liam Smith and Liam Williams.

And Guisborough fighter Leather, unbeaten in 16 pro bouts, was far from happy that Foot did not front up ahead of their November 11 clash at Newcastle’s Metro Radio Arena.

“I was looking forward to seeing him - I thought he would turn up,” said Leather, who is the current IBF European super-lightweight champ.

“It is always good to get that eye in.

“I thought he would turn up. I am ready to go now. Ten weeks can’t come around quick enough.

“But I did the speaking, I turned up but he didn’t. That the ways things go sometimes, I suppose.”

In Foot’s absence, Leather made it clear to everyone present that he intends to take no prisoners when the pair meet.

“I am stronger, fitter, faster - it’s as simple as that,” he said.

“I am 100% confident I will win this. That’s why I took the fight on.

“He knows what it feels like to get beat. It’ll be easier for him to deal with this result. I will just keep on winning and keep on moving forward.”

Warren has tried his best to build a card worthy of its place in the North East, with a number of fight derbies on the bill.

Leather is determined to prove he is No 1 in this part of the world at the weight.

“I want to get past Glenn and then move up to the best fights around. I am the best in the North East,” he said.

“There’s a sporting rivalry between Sunderland and Teesside so I’m sure we will continue that.”