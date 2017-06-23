JD NXTGEN boxing: Josh Kelly knocks out Tom Whitfield in 79 seconds in Newcastle

Josh Kelly has waited four years to box in the North-East again - and when he did, it lasted only 79 seconds.

Topping the bill on the JD NXTGEN show in Newcastle, the 23-year-old knocked out Tom Whitfield in a ruthless first round stoppage.

The unbeaten Sunderland boxer jolted the head back of the South Shields boxer with a left, forcing his opponent back towards the ropes.

Kelly then rained eight left hooks into the head of Whitfield who fell to the canvas.

The 30-year-old looked like trying to get up when referee Graeme Williams reached eight, but could not move, with the Billingham official counting him out.

It took Kelly to three straight wins since turning pro, his second triumph inside the disrance.