Home-town star Glenn Foot thrilled to top the Stadium of Light bill

Sunderland boxer Glenn Foot is relishing his chance to top the bill at the Stadium of Light – and has a warning for his rivals in the light-welterweight division

The 29-year-old super lightweight English champion will take on unbeaten Akeem Ennis Brown on Sunday, July 16 on Phil Jeffries’ Summer Rumble show.

And the Wearsider says it’s great to be fighting so close to home

“It’s about time I topped the bill in a show that is so close to where I live,” said Foot, from Marley Pots.

“I always get a good following wherever I box and I’m sure it’ll be a good night.”

Foot has an excellent record of 20 wins, with just one loss coming to Sam Eggington, who has since gone on to win British and European titles.

Foot spoke about his progression and future plans at a media conference at the Stadium of Light yesterday, but he insists that his focus remains on the looming fight with Brown.

“All those light-welterweights better keep those belts warm because I’m coming for them all,” said Foot.

Foot also spoke about a potential fight with IBF international champion Josh Leather, who is originally from Middlesbrough.

“A fight against him would be good, but he’s definitely not in the same league as me,” said the Wearsider.

“You’ll see in this fight against Akeem, I’ll be looking for a tear up and I’ll eventually wear him down.”

Foot’s trainer David Binns believes that the 29-year-old’s boxing skills are under-rated. He commented. “I’ve coached many fighters with different styles and I’ve never coached anybody like Glenn Foot.

“There’s no doubt about it, Glenn is a fighter, but his boxing skills are second to none.

“He’s shown what type of fighter he is in his last few fights, when he won the English title against Phillip Bowes in his back yard and before that against Adam Little in Wigan.”

Local promoter Jeffries has put on a stacked card ahead of his show at the Stadium of Light, which includes Sunderland fighter Isaac Macleod, Martin Ward, Jay Hughes and Chris Wallace.

He said: “It’s my seventh Rumble and probably my greatest yet. To have Glenn Foot topping it in the first defence of his English title is pretty special.

“He comes from just around the corner from the Stadium of Light, so this is a dream come true for him.

“To be honest, he can be a nightmare to manage at times, but what a fighter! The man’s a machine, an animal! I’m proud to have him top of the bill. There will be a big crowd here and it’s going to be a cracking show.”

The scheduled Northern Area light-welterweight title showdown between Thornley’s Darren Surtees, the holder, and Horden southpaw Anth Hardy has been forced off.

Surtees, 22, who won the vacant belt at Rainton Meadows Arena last month, has gone down with tonsillitis.

Hardy’s trainer, Peter Cope, said: “We feel for Darren, he was getting to make his first defence at a great show and venue.

“I’ve been lucky to have been involved in the top of the bill at the Summer Rumble before and it’s a fantastic event.

“But it can’t be helped.I’m gutted for Anth, I don’t know how many top fights he’s missed out on now, but he’s only 25 and time is still on his side.”

Summer Rumble tickets can be purchased on the door, from Jeffries on 07747 611020 or from the boxers.