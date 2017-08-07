Hartlepool boxer Tommy Ward defends title on big Newcastle fight night

Tommy Ward is to put his British super-bantamweight title on the line for the first time.

The 23-year-old has been matched with Birmingham's Sean Davis in Newcastle on Saturday, October 28, live on BT Sport.

Ward v Davis is the chief support to the eagerly-anticipated re-match between the two Liams, Smith and Williams, as promoter, Frank Warren brings a major fight night to the Metro Radio Arena.

Also on the bill, Sunderland's Glenn Foot has been given the chance to get his career back on track and put a spanner in the works of boxing's new kid on the block when he meets unbeaten Guisborough light-welterJosh Leather for the IBF European title.

Ward will start as the odds on favourite against Davis, though the 27-year-old Brummie cannot be taken lightly after a run of 13 wins from 14 appearances.

The talented Hartlepool-trained boxer became Britain's 8st 10lb king back in May, having ripped the crown from Jazza Dickens.

Ward won via a technical decision after referee Michael Alexander called a halt in the opening stages of round nine after the challenger suffered a nasty cut above his left eye following an accidental clash of heads.

It meant the verdict went to the scorecards of the judges, all three marking it for the Neil Fannan-trained boxer, 87-85 (twice) and 88-84.

That was the 21st victory of his career and will be expected to make it 22 at the Metro Radio Arena against Davis.

The headline act is the the WBO world light-middleweight eliminator between Liam Smith and Liam Williams

Smith, from Liverpool, won their meeting in round 10 in April, when South Wales star Williams could not carry on after receiving a badly-cut right eye.

But the unsatisfactory ending has prompted Warren to stage it again on neutral territory.

Promoter Frank Warren told www.boxingnewsonline.net: “I’m delighted to bring this huge rematch to Newcastle which is a city with a rich tradition of big fight nights.

"In the past I have bought shows with Ricky Hatton, Joe Calzaghe, Nigel Benn and Prince Nasseem Hamed to Newcastle and I’m sure this is set to rival the very best that we’ve done there.

“This fight has been highly-anticipated since the first encounter, in which the fans and fighters were robbed of a conclusive ending by the clash of heads.

"The first was a barnstormer up to that point and I’m sure the rematch will be even better."