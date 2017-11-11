Glenn Foot narrowly outpointed in quest for IBF European title

Josh Leather held on to his IBF European super-lightweight title after scoring a unanimous points victory over Sunderland's Glenn Foot.

In an entertaining encounter from first bell to last Foot dominated the opening exchanges, dropping the Guisborough titlist in the second round with a shattering right.

Foot then pilled on the pressure, going toe-to-toe with the younger man, forcing him into the kind of fight he wanted.

But the tide turned in the sixth when Foot was deducted a point for hitting after the break.

That seemed to give the champion a second wind, although a lot of the meaningful stuff was landed by Foot and the flashier combinations coming from Leather.

In the 10th Foot's knockdown of Leather was ruled out when he was deducted another point for repeatedly losing his gumshield.

Leather looked to shade the final rounds and that seemed to carry favour with the judges as Foot's quest for another belt was derailled with the judges scoring it 114-111, 113-112, 115-110 in favour of Leather.