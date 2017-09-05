Frank Warren keen to showcase North East boxing as Sunderland's Glenn Foot and County Durham's Tommy Ward prepare for massive Newcastle bill

Have your say

Tommy Ward and Glenn Foot are ready to take centre stage on a big North-East night of boxing.

The fighters have title contests in Newcastle on Saturday, October 28, but while Ward was in the city for a media conference, today, Foot was absent.

Hartlepool-trained Ward will make the maiden defence of his British super-bantamweight championship against up-and-coming Birmingham boxer Sean Davis.

And Sunderland crowd favourite Foot will challenge undefeated Guisborough star Josh Leather for the IBF European light-welterweight title.

Both are fascinating bouts at the Metro Radio Arena, where promoter Frank Warren stages the eagerly-awaited re-match between bitter rivals Liam Smith and Liam Williams.

The show will be screened live on BT Sport and BoxNation.

"I am pleased to bring big night boxing back to the city," said promoter and boxing manager Frank Warren.

"We are back to the city with a bang - the main fight is a huge event on neutral territory. People in this city will appreciate that.

"But we also have an undercard which contains some of the best fighters, if not the best fighters, in the North East.

"We have some good quality matches. We have some good derby fights.

"There are good fighters in this part of the world. And this will give them great exposure."

Ward, the younger brother of European super-bantamweight title challenger, Martin, is the odds on favourite to beat Davis.

Unbeaten Tommy clinched the belt in his 21st pro bout back in May when he dethroned champion Jazza Dickens in Leeds on a technical decision after a cut following an accidental clash of heads caused the confrontation to be stopped in round eight.

Davis, known as Showtime, will come to Tyneside with nothing to lose after clocking up 13 victories, with just one defeat.

The task facing Foot is considerably more difficult.

Foot is the outsider against one of Warren's fastest-rising stars.

Leather is rated at 13 by the International Boxing Federation with a world title shot seemingly a formality - unless Foot can upset the applecart.

The 29-year-old’s title aspirations took a severe hit in July when he suffered a shock points defeat to unbeaten Gloucester prospect Akeem Brown in the maiden defence of his English light-welterweight belt.

It puts the Marley Pots hardman under pressure against Leather, who is trained in Stockton by Imran Naeem and boasts 12 straight wins, the last five coming inside the distance.