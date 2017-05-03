Foot set for English crown bout, but Jeffries feels let down after after European title fight falls through

Glenn Foot has been handed his first crack at a light-welterweight title – but it’s NOT the championship clash he was looking for.

The Sunderland boxer will face Londoner Philip Bowes for the vacant English crown in the Eastender’s back yard on Saturday, May 27, at the York Hall.

But there had been hope of a challenge for the European light-welterweight title as Foot’s manager and promoter, Phil Jeffries, explained.

“I’d agreed a fight for Glenn in Sweden,” said Jeffries. “Or so I thought.

“It all seemed to be sorted, but then I got a call last week to say it was off.

“I’m absolutely gutted and feel let down.”

Foot was lined up to take on unbeaten Swede, Anthony Yigit, who won the title in England earlier this year with a victory over Londoner Lenny Daws.

The bout was set for Nykoping for May 20 but, not for the first time in the sport, a planned contest failed to materialise.

“I knew Glenn had been proposed for the English title by the British Board of Control,” said Jeffries.

“But because the European title fight looked nailed on, I did not enter a purse bid.

“Now, not only has the European contest fallen though, but Bowes’s people have won the purse bids for the English bout.

“If I’d known I’d have moved heaven and earth to get it up here.

“But Glenn is an unbelievable fighting man, he’s up for the fight with Bowes.”

Foot should be too good for the boxer, from Leytonstone, though the 32-year-old is no dummy.

Bowes, known as Quicksilver, has lost just twice in a 17-bout career, both defeats coming in title affairs.

Foot’s solitary set-back was also at championship level, losing the challenge for the British and Commonwealth welterweight titles to Sam Eggington in Manchester in the summer of 2015.

The Marley Pots crowd favourite has won 19 of his 20 bouts, the most recent being a superb 10-round points success in Preston against Lancashire’s Adam Little.