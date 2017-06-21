European Championship boxing: Washington's Luke McCormack reaches semi-final

Luke McCormack remains on course for gold at the European Championships after one of the greatest wins of his career.

The Washington light-welterweight defeated Sean McComb in the U64 kilo quarter-final in the Ukraine to reach the semis.

It was tight at the Lokomotyv Sports Palace, where McCormack won via a split decision.

The 22-year-old, making his debut at the European Championships is guaranteed the minimum of a bronze medal.

Luke appeared to have his work cut out against the Irish boxer after McComb had ended the reign of defending champion, Vitaly Dunaytsev, who controversially beat Pat McCormack to the gold medal in the 2015 final.

It could not have been closer, the Birtley ABC fighter winning 3-2 on points.

Judges Johaney Maden (France) and Bekkay Brahimi (Morocco) both awarded all three rounds to McComb, yet the judges from Lithuania, Turkey and Ukraine, Gintaras Sniksta, Yasar Cinar and Igor Biletski, all marked it for Luke by two rounds to one.

But the GB Boxing corner will not be dissecting the scorelines - they will be saluting the U22 European Champ who is now on course to repeat that at senior level.

He will face Lithuania's Evaldas Petrausksas in the semi-final on FRiday.

Pat McCormack will this evening look to emulate his twin when he boxes Russia's Sergei Sobylinskii at U69 kilo.

And Birtley and GB Boxing team-mate Calum French is also in action in the evening session in Khakiv, where he faces Enrico Lacruz, from the Netherlands.

Victory for the 21-year-old would take him into the last eight AND guarantee him a trip to the World Championships later this year.