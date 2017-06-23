European Championship boxing: Washington's Luke McCormack reaches final

Luke McCormack is through to the final of the European Championship after a brilliant victory over Lithuania’s Evaldas Petrauskas.

The 22-year-old has been in the form of his boxing life all week and reeled off an incredible fourth win in Kharkiv against the number four seed to reach Saturday's U64 kilo final.

McCormack clinched a split points victory at the Lokomotyv Sports Palace by four judges to one.

His twin brother Pat will look to join him in the finals tomorrow at U69 kilo by beating Ievgenii Barabanov in his semi-final in the second session today.

If Pat takes a leaf out of his brother's book he will have every chance against the Ukraine boxer.



