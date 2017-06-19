European Championship boxing: Washington's Luke McCormack into last eight after super win

Luke McCormack has reached the European Championship quarter-finals after overcoming a tricky last 16 test in the Ukraine today.

The 22-year-old became the first half of the Washington boxing twins through to the last eight when he outpointed Johann Eduardo Ojeda in the light-welterweight division.

His excellent display clinched a place in the World Championships later this year.

Brother Pat faces Adolphe Sylva in the last 16 of the welterweight category in Kharkiv tonight.

Luke had to work hard for his victory at the Lokomotyv Sports Palace against a very difficult southpaw in what proved a fascinating three-round battle.

McCormack started the better, striking with a couple of nice body shots and a left-right-left combination.

His opponent was continuously looking to unload his left, which he eventually did begin getting through with via single shots, but the better variety came from the Birtley ABC man.

Round two began well for McCormack as the Spaniard missed with punch after punch but as the session progressed he did begin to connect and visibly grew in confidence, though he was told off by the Kazakh ref for slapping.

After such a close middle round, it all appeared to be on the last three minutes.

And McCormack stepped up to the mark superbly, getting off a series of good right hands to the head of his opponent.

Ojeda did get through with a couple of lefts but McCormack's right was proving productive, striking the head and body of the Spanish southpaw.

McCormack needed to come on strong in the last and he did just that and while Ojeda had his hand primed ready to celebrate victory, the MC announced "unanimous decision to the red corner" and Luke had his place in the last eight where he will face Sean McComb.

The Irishman ended the reign of champion Vitaly Dunaytsev, who controversially beat Pat McCormack to the gold medal in the 2015 final.