European Championship boxing: Pat McCormack, Calum French into semi-finals

Pat McCormack has joined twin Luke in the semi-finals at the European Championships.

The 22-year-old watched Luke pull off one of the greatest wins of his career this afternoon before going into the ring tonight in Kharkiv and producing a superb performance to beat Sergei Sobylinskii.

Pat was unstoppable against the Russian in the U69 kilo quarter-finals, winning via a unanimous verdict.

It guarantees the Washington boxer at least a bronze medal in the Ukraine but he will be confident of going all the way through to the final.

On paper, McCormack did not to have it easy against Sobylinskii but the boxer from the red corner continued his irresistible form.

Pat won on all five judges' cards, 29-28 (twice) and 30-27 (twice) with the German judge, Holger Kussmaul marking it an even wider 30-26.

The light-welterweight star now faces home boxer, Ievgenii Barabanov in Friday's semi-finals after the Ukraine hero put out the excellent Parviz Baghirov on points.

It not only keeps the McCormacks on course for an historic double but it keeps alive Birtley ABC's hopes of a treble.

The brothers were joined in the semi-finals by lightweight Calum French who swept past the challenge of Enrico Lacruz, from the Netherlands, at U60 kilos.

The Philippines judge somehow scored it for the Dutchman by three rounds to nil but the other four judges all gave the verdict to the 21-year-old, from Gateshead.

French, like Pat, now must end the hopes of the host nation as he will take on Ukraine's Iurii Shestak, also on Friday.

Earlier today, Luke McCormack defeated Sean McComb in the U64 kilo quarter-final.

It was tight at the Lokomotyv Sports Palace, where McCormack won via a split decision.

Luke appeared to have his work cut out against the Irish boxer after McComb had ended the reign of defending champion, Vitaly Dunaytsev, who controversially beat Pat McCormack to the gold medal in the 2015 final.

It could not have been closer, the Birtley ABC fighter winning 3-2 on points.

Judges Johaney Maden (France) and Bekkay Brahimi (Morocco) both awarded all three rounds to McComb, yet the judges from Lithuania, Turkey and Ukraine, Gintaras Sniksta Yasar Cinar and Igor Biletski, all marked it for Luke by two rounds to one.

But the GB Boxing corner will not be dissecting the scorelines - they will be saluting the U22 European Champ who is now on course to repeat that at senior level.