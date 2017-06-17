European Championship boxing: Easy win for Washington's Pat McCormack

Pat McCormack has joined twin, Luke, in the last 16 of the European Championships.

The 22-year-old, one of the world's best performers, made it through his preliminary bout with ease against Saimonas Banys in the Ukraine.

Pat was awarded a unanimous decision against the game, but outclassed, Lithuanian over three one-sided rounds in Kharkiv.

Boxing the day after his brother registered an impressive U64 kilos victory over home fighter, Mger Organisian, Pat was at his supreme best in the round of 32 contest in the U69 kilo section.

The Washington boxer, unbeaten this season since his step up from light-welter to welter, exuded all the confidence of a boxer at the height of his powers.

Holding a significant height and reach advantage, Pat began steadily before exploding into life with a four-punch combination.

He used his quick feet and hands to step in and score before moving out of Banys's range with the Baltic boxer barely landing a glove on the GB boxer.

That slick movement from McCormack was a joy to watch and for all Banys came forward, it was the boxer in all red driving a straight right hand repeatedly into the southpaw's head.



Banys, realising the contest was slipping past him ploughed forward with spirit but the speed and reflexes frim the Birtley ABC were of a different level.

McCormack dominated all the way to the final bell to leave the decision of the judges a formality.

Coaches Dave Allaway and Lee Pullen looked happy with the display from Pat, who meets Adolphe Sylva on Monday night when a place in the quarter-finals will be the prize.

The Swede beat Croatia's Marko Zeljko on points.

Brother Luke meets Spain's Johann Eduardo Ojeda, also on Monday, when a McCormack double would take them into the last eight and qualify them for the World Championships.