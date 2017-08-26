Boxing World Championships: Wearside's Pat McCormack wins in Hamburg

Pat McCormack tonight followed in the ringsteps of twin Luke by making a winning start at the World Championships.

The Washington boxer outpointed Jonathan De Olveira on the second day of the competition at Hamburg.

Luke had enjoyed a 4-1 win in the light-welterweight preliminaries yesterday when he saw off China's Gang Wang.

And Pat was even more emphatic with a unanimous decision against his Brazilian opponent.

The 22-year-old won on the scorecards of all five judges with the officials from Turkey, Cuba, Australia, America and Belarus awarding all three rounnds to the slick Birtley ABC star.

It set up a last 16 match with Alexandros Tsanikidis on Monday after the Greek representative beat Puerto Rico's Bryan Polaco on a unanimous verdict.

The gifted Birtley ABC boxer has been seeded eighth at the World Championship after winning a silver medal the Europeans in the Ukraine just nine weeks ago.

But the luck of the draw was not exactly with him as he has been placed in the same section of the draw as number one seed, Shakhram Giyasov.

Should both win their last 16 contests they will meet in the quarter-finals.