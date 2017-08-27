Boxing World Championships: Luke McCormack beaten by home hero in Germany

Luke McCormack’s stay at the World Championship is over after losing his last 16 bout in Germany to home hero Artem Harutyunyan.

The Washington boxer was outpointed by the German, who was the winner on all five of the judges scorecards.

McCormack had his work cut out after being matched with the number four seed in the light-welterweight division on his own patch.

The 22-year-old produced a spirited effort with the judges from Japan, Uzbekistan and Bulgaria giving him one of the three rounds.

But while they scored it 29-27 but the other two officials, from Morocco and America, marked the bout 30-26 to the German.

It was a disappointing outcome for McCormack, who had won his preliminary contest against China’s Gang Wang on Friday and will have been hopeful of causing an upset following the confidence gained from winning a silver medal at the European Championships.

Luke’s twin brother Pat will be looking to avoid the same fate tomorrow when he fights in the last 16 of the welterweight competition .

The slick Birtley ABC star meets Greece’s Alexandros Tsanikidis.

The European Championship silver medallist outpointed Brazil’s Jonathan De Olveira on the second day of the competition.

Pat, seeded eighth in the tournament, won on the scorecards of all five judges with the officials from Turkey, Cuba, Australia, America and Belarus giving him all three rounds.

Victory could set up a quarter-final showdown with favourite, Shakhram Giyasov, from Uzbekistan.