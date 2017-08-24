Boxing World Championship: Pat McCormack hopes to turn silver into gold

Pat McCormack hopes to upgrade silver to gold when he tackles his second major boxing competition of the summer.

The Washington fighter has arrived in Hamburg ahead of the eagerly-anticipated World Championships, which get under way tomorrow.

McCormack was left heartbroken to lose out in the European welterweight final just nine weeks back, but is raring to go again in Germany.

The 22-year-old, who is joined at the event by twin Luke and Birtley ABC team-mate Calum French, is confident of being a contender at boxing’s biggest show on earth.

Pat was in imperious form all week in the Ukraine, not dropping a round, until being edged out in the final by relentless German star Abass Baraou on a split decision.

Having boxed superbly throughout in Kharkiv, he seemed unable to recreate the sparkle in the final, but hopes this time he can strike gold.

“I feel like I’m flying at the moment,” he said. “I’ve been working in the GB gym in Sheffield at Birtley with coach Graeme Rutherford, and I’m in top condition.

“I thought I boxed well at the Europeans and beat some top kids there, but I felt a bit fatigued in the final.

“Abass was very fit and just kept coming forward and I just couldn’t quite do it in the final. I felt drained.

“But I’m looking forward to getting back in there this weekend.

“I am definitely looking to medal and, if I get through to the podium fights, I’ll be going for gold.

“The Europeans was a tough competition and this is another notch up – the Uzbek boxer got silver at the Olympics and the Morrocan got bronze.

“They are probably the top two lads here at the weight, and Baraou is here too, but as long as I perform to my best then I definitely can do it .”

All three of the Birtley triumvirate came away with something from the Euros – Luke losing the light-welter final to the excellent Hovhannes Bachkov, while French was eliminated at the semi stage.

“I think we all did great,” added Pat. “It was a historic moment for the club with us all medalling and we’ll be looking to better those colours here.”