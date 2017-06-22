Boxers Pat, Luke McCormack in European Championship semis

Wearside remains on course for an historic boxing double at the European Championship.

Washington’s McCormack twins, Luke and Pat, are through to tomorrow’s semi-finals in the Ukraine, where they are guaranteed the minimum of a bronze medal.

But both have their sights set on gold after a stunning day in Kharkiv.

Luke achieved one of the greatest wins of his career when he defeated Sean McComb in the Under-64 kilo quarter-final and Pat stormed into the last four in emphatic fashion with a unanimous points victory over Sergei Sobylinskii at U69 kilos.

The brothers, not surprisingly, have huge tasks tomorrow at the Lokomotyv Sports Palace – but, given they have passed every test so far, they will not lack confidence.

Luke faces Lithuania’s Evaldas Petrauskas, while Pat is up against the host nation in Ievgenii Barabanov.

Luke appeared to have his work cut out in yesterday’s last eight contest against McComb, who had ended the reign of defending champion Vitaly Dunaytsev.

It could not have been closer, with the Birtley ABC fighter winning 3-2 on points. The French and Moroccan judges both awarded all three rounds to McComb, yet the judges from Lithuania, Turkey and Ukraine all marked it for Luke by two rounds to one to take the European Under-22 light-welterweight champion through.

Pat, meanwhile, was irrepressible against the Russian – as he has been all week in the Ukraine.

McCormack won on all five judges’ cards, 29-28 (twice) and 30-27 (twice) with the German judge marking it an even wider 30-26.

The brothers were joined in the semi-finals by lightweight Calum French, who swept past the challenge of Enrico Lacruz, fom the Netherlands, at U60 kilos.

The Philippines judge somehow scored it for the Dutchman by three rounds to nil, but the other four judges all gave the verdict to the 21-year-old, from Gateshead.

French, like Pat, now must end the hopes of the host nation as he will take on Ukraine’s Iurii Shestak.

All the semi-finals will be shown live on the BBC red button tomorrow, from 12.30pm (session one, featuring Luke) and 4pm (session two, featuring Pat and Calum).