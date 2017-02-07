‘Best’ boxers in North East will entertain – Phil Jeffries

Boxing promoter Phil Jeffries says he has the “best boys” in the North-East and can’t wait to send them into action.

The Wearside fight figure stages his first show of 2017 at Houghton on Saturday, March 4, when a bumper 13-bout bill is scheduled.

“I’m buzzing,” said Jeffries. “I’ve got all the best boys in the North-East and nearly all of them will be on this show.

“For me, getting value for money for the fans is my top priority and I don’t think the boxing public will be disappointed.”

Title-chasing brothers, Martin and Tommy Ward, will both warm up for their European and British super-bantamweight challenges at the Houghton venue.

Trainer Neil Fannan’s other set of sibling sluggers, Daniel and Peter Cope, will also be in action.

Hartlepool’s Gus Robinson Developments team have three boxers on the promotion – title hopeful Anth Hardy, big-hitting middleweight Greg O’Neil and unbeaten Richard O’Neill.

Peterlee’s Dave Binns’ East Durham Community squad is also well represented, headlined by undefeated Sunderland cruiserweight, Warren Baister, having his fifth pro fight.

Thornley’s Darren Surtees, who knocked out Luke Keleher to win a challenge belt in the last Rainton Meadows event, and team-mate Jay Hughes, from Crimdon, look to extend his 100% runs.

Stablemate, Chris Wallace, will make his pro debut on the show which also includes Newcastle’s unbeaten star Lewis Ritson and Simon Vallilly, from Middlesbrough.

“The only guy missing really is Glenn Foot, who I’m trying to negotiate a big fight for,” added Jeffries. “I’m over the moon with the array of talent here.”