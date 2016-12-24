Bowls: Surprise national pairs exit for Gary Smith

Durham’s Gary Smith suffered a surprise exit from the national pairs to miss out on a big showdown with David Bolt.

Gateshead’s Alec Bryden ran out an 18-12 winner to set up a home tie against Bolt (South Shields), who defeated club-mate Paul Sainthouse 22-14.

Durham’s Mark Higgins beat Stanley’s Stevie Angus 19-6 and will now face another Stanley pair after Brett Arkley’s 21-10 win over South Shield’s Jaxon McKenna.

Former England lead Arkley was disappointed to crash out of the singles, going down 21015 to Peter Duffy at West Denton.

In the fours, the all-Shields affair saw Gary Farquhar convincingly beat Billy Ferry 17-8.

The Area final of the Under-25 singles will see South Shields youngster Jaxon McKenna taking on Hartlepool’s Matty Ray,

McKenna booked his place with a cracking 2-1 win over club -mate Josh Minto.

Houghton’s Freddie Fletcher’s run in the Over-60s pairs came to an end with a 23-9 loss to Brian Poulter at Gateshead.

In the mixed pairs, South Shields’ Jacky Tallack and David Bolt enjoyed a 24-10 win at Durham against Brian Brown and will face club-mate Jaxon McKenna in the next round.

McKenna will tackle club-mate Phil Dixon in the mixed fours after a cracking 18-16 win over West Denton’s Peter Duffy.

In the family pairs, Houghton’s Sam Patterson suffered a 29-8 home loss to West Denton’s Aron Robson.

Latest draws with local interest – Singles: C Knott (West Denton) v GR Smith (Durham), B Houghton (Parks) v S McIntosh (Sth Shields), S Hubbard (Sth Shields) v M Barkess (Durham), with the winner to entertain P Duffy (West Denton)

Pairs: M Higgins (Durham) v B Arkley (Stanley), A Bryden (Gateshead) v D Bolt (Sth Shields)

Triples: G Farquhar (Sth Shields) or B Arkley (Stanley) v M Johnston (Gateshead), J Taylor (Durham) v P Thomson (Houghton) or A Robson (West Denton)

Fours: B Orrell (Gateshead) v B Brown (Durham), J Brass (Sth Shields) v S Patterson (Houghton), G Farquhar (Sth Shields) v M Laydon (Durham) or S Hubbard (Sth Shields)

Over-60s singles: A Lawton (Gateshead) v W Ferry (Sth Shields), J Young (West Denton) v E Henry (Stanley)

Over-60s pairs: B Harris (Stanley) or B Orrell (Gateshead) v B Poulter (Stanley), D Robson (Sth Shields) or M London (Parks) v B Brown (Duham)

Over-50s triples: B Arkley (Stanley) v M Laydon (Duham) or B Orrell (Gateshead), M Barkess (Durham) v M London (Parks) or D Paterson (Sth Shields)

Durham County ladies were well beaten in the first round of the Atherley Trophy, suffering a 36-shot defeat to Nottinghamshire at New Earswick.

Durham County were given a lesson by Lincolnshire in the first round of the Under-25 Double Fours. The two Durham rinks lost 37-7 overall at neutral York.

The majority of the club competitions at Houghton have reached the semi-final stage.

In the singles, Peter Thomson’s hopes of a third successive title remain on course after a win over Peter Brickle.

Latest draws – singles: P Thomson (jnr) v S Tindale, B Henderson (snr) v S Patterson, Pat Thomson v J Sutherland, W Laidler or E McKeown v P Thomson (snr)

Pairs: TW Todd v AJ Dunn, W Piggott v T Burt

Triples: S Patterson v D Todner, W Piggott v AJ Dunn

Fours: D Sim v W Piggott, AJ Dunn v S Tindale, F Froud v R Johnson, B Henderson v P Brickle

Over-60s singles: P Thomson v R Jobling, F Froud v M .Wright

Pairs: F Froud v AJ Dunn, W Piggott v P Brickle

Triples: W Piggott v TW Todd, F Froud v AJ .Dunn

Fours: I Whorlton v W Piggott, R Hold v R. Johnson, F Kell v F Froud, TW Todd v J Wilson

Ladies singles: E Barren v N Stephenson, E Faith v B Robson

Pairs: S Moody v E Barkes, M Hall v N Stephenson, M Metcalf v E Faith, E Barren v M Eggleston

Triples final: E Faith v N Stephenson

Mixed pairs: E Faith v B Robson, F Phythian v J Watt

The local bowls scene sadly lost a popular figure this week as Mary Middleton passed away.

The former Hetton Workmen’s, Barnes West End, Silksworth and Houghton Indoor member represented Durham County indoor and outdoor, winning several titles in both codes.

Mary was a much-respected player and a credit to the sport and will be missed by many within the bowling fraternity.

South Shields held their Open Classic Triples competition last weekend, with 24 triples battling it out.

The first prize stayed in-house as the Shields trio of Mal Peach, Gary Farquhar and David Bolt took the honours.

During the Christmas break, there is another Bonanza Singles event taking place at Shields, with a confirmed field of 32 taking part.

The various leagues at Houghton have all reached the halfway mark and will recommence after the New Year.

Latest standings – Monday 10.30 men’s fours: Storey 18, Dinsdale 8, Thomson 6, Morris 5, Sim 18, Duell 20, Newton 5, Scullion 13, Smith 5, Holland 2, Wells 16, Carter 16

14.30 ladies pairs: Maddison 5, Wilson 18, Thompson 10, Douthwaite 22, Glover 9, Johnson 24, Middleton 25, Reay 7, Todd 6, Mitchinson 14

18.30 men’s fours: Johnson 10, Joicey 4, Collins 16, New 4, Henderson 15, Lobb 10, Charlton 10, Harding 17, Noble 13, Taylor 6, Sim 18

Tuesday 10.30 mens fours: Matthews 13, Moore 6, Kerry 8, Harding 15, Joicey 16, Oakes 6, Godfrey 17, Barnes 14, Thomson 4, Walker 7, Barnes 16, Godfrey 10

14.30 ladies fours: Johnson 20, Smith 16, Coulson 14, White 10, Prudhoe 15, Charlton 8, Fenwick 10, Moody 11, Lowes 10, Moore 4, Stewart 2, Middleton 12

18.30 men’s fours: Connolly 6, Elliott 0, Usher TBC, Patterson 10, Froud TBC, Dunn 14, Pescod 12, Rothwell 8, Brickle 20, Hills 12, Kempster 12, Wilson 10

Wednesday 10.30 men’s triples: Lanaghan 7, Barkes 18, Thomson 4, Ward 3, Ramshaw 17, Piggott 12, Brown 16, Fletcher 16, Dinsdale 7, Matthews 10, Scullion 11, Joicey 11

16.30 mixed triples: Holmes 14, Pruhoe 16, Coulson 14, Cowler, Nicholson16, Brickle 18, Pattinson 2

18.30 men’s fours: Sim 18, Bowerbank 8, Harding 10, Usher 18, Classon 11, Robinson 0, Carr 7, Collins 12, Grimes 8, Burt 16, Hutchinson 8, Johnson 16

Thursday 10.30 men’s fours: Carter 11, McAdam 3, Bew 18, Pattison 12, Walker 10, Hartis 8, Cooper 16, Rothwell 8, Hills 14, Thomson 8, Scullion 20, Graham 4

14.30 open pairs: Waites 15, Wells 8, Brown 14, Laidler 18, Phythian 21, Houghton 18, Moore 3, Harrison 14, Longley 9, Chalmers 4, Wilson 6, Parrish 2

18.30 men’s fours: McAdoo 18, Lyons 10, Sykes 16, Hind 10, Lumsden 6, Hicks 11, Joicey 9, Wilson 14, Summers 2, Johnson 14, Grimes 10, Milner 12

Friday 10.30 men’s triples: Walsh 9, Piggott 16, Laidler 17, Usher 4, Garrett 13, Waterson 12, Bamborough 3, Kerry 7, Childs 6, Todd 13, Baker 18, Jobling 14

14.30 ladies triples: Middleton 16, Robson 10, Johnson 15, Nicholson 10, Todd 10, White 10, Lowes 4, Faith 11, Bainbridge 6, Glover 12, Stewart 6

18.30 men’s fours: Storey 12, Nicholson 10, Smillie 0, Patterson 12, Johnson 13, Temple 6, McAdoo 16, Buckingham 17, Collins 8, Longley 6, Hills 10, Patterson 0

Saturday 10.00 men’s triples: Borthwick 14, Noble 12, Harding 11, Todd 8, Holmes 14, Burt 18, Henderson 21, Jobling 24, Longley 5, Pattison 3

Sunday 10.00 men’s fours: Sim 10, Walsh 18, Sykes 26, Robson 8, Milner 16, Hutchinson 20, Joicey 12, Thuburn 15, Prisk 0, Pattison 13

Bowls England have a new sponsor – Hoburne Holidays.

The new agreement will see Hoburne Holidays become title sponsors of the Women’s National Singles Championship to be held during the Bowls England National Championships in Royal Leamington Spa from Saturday, August 5 to Sunday, September 3.

Bowls England have also confirmed that the various national team managers will serve a three-year stint – Junior men: Martyn Sekjer (Hampshire); Senior men: John Bell (Cumbria); Junior women: Nicola Bowe (Cumbria); Senior women: Gail Gilkes (Oxfordshire)

Each team manager is responsible for the management of the relevant selection committee, overseeing the assessment process at international trials and international matches, making changes in team formation during international matches and the welfare of the England squad at international matches and series.

Sport England has awarded £88 million to 26 various governing bodies of sport. Bowls has been awarded £1.6m which will be used by the Bowls Development Alliance over a four-year period starting April 1.