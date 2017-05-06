Bowls: Hetton Workmen’s off to a flier in bid for fourth successive Storey Bowl title

Hetton Workmen’s attempt at a fourth consecutive Storey Bowl title got off to a winning start as they eased to a 7-0 home win over Roker Park.

The Bowl kicked off the Sunderland & District League campaign, with last season’s runners-up, Seaham Town, also enjoying a good start, with a 5-2 home win over Hylton Colliery Welfare.

In the remaining games, Thompson Park outgunned Dawdon 6-1 and Houghton Town beat Wearmouth 5-2. Pennywell had a bye but begin their campaign today, with the visit of Hetton Workmen’s.

Swan Cup holders Houghton Dairy Lane made a winning start to their defence with a 5-2 win over newly-promoted Hetton Workmen’s.

Silksworth rattled off 110 shots in their 7-0 home win over Houghton Town, while Seaham Town enjoyed a cracking 6-1 win at Roker Marine.

Last season’s Second Division champions, Usworth, made a losing start in the top division, going down 6-1 at Barnes Park.

In Division Two, Roker Park defeated North Biddick 6-1, although the fixture was reversed as North Biddick’s green isn’t ready yet.

After being relegated last season, and this season having to move onto the neighbouring Pennywell green, South Hylton secured an opening 6-1 win over Grindon Mill.

In the Harold Howey Veterans’ Trophy First Division, last season’s runners-up, Houghton Dairy Lane B, suffered an early setback, going down 4-0 away at Ryhope A.

In fact, Ryhope completed a Dairy Lane double as their B team had a cracking single-shot 3-1 away win against Dairy Lane’s A team.

Newly-promoted Washington B had to settle for a 2-2 draw at home to Chester le Street.

The all-Pemberton Second Division local derby saw the B team run out 3½- ½ winners, although the fact they still had a green to play on was an even bigger victory for the club members.

Sadly, the league has lost another team as Seaham Town B have resigned from the Second Division.

A worrying start to the season is that, out of the 24 league fixtures played this week, seven clubs were unable to field full teams. If that continues, it will put the focus on the current formats.

The start time of 6.30pm, which is stated in the rule book, is incorrect.

It should read “All matches prior to May 17 to commence no later than 6.45pm. Thereafter, all matches to commence no later than 7.00pm. Up to and including August 8. All matches after August 8 to commence no later than 6.45pm.”

Other league results, Swan Cup, Div Two: Washington 2 Hylton CW 5

Harold Howey Trophy, Div One: Seaham Town A 4 South Hylton 0, Roker Marine 0 Roker Park 4, Barnes Park B 4 North Biddick 0

Div Two: Houghton Town B 1 Washington A 3 (played at Washington), Whitburn 4 Sunderland B 0, Sunderland A 3 Hetton Park 1, Dawdon 4 New Herrington 0

Storey Bowl: Hetton Workmens 7 Roker Park 0, Houghton Town 5 Wearmouth 2, Seaham Town 5 Hylton CW 2, Thompson Park 6 Dawdon 1

The Earl Cup gets underway on Monday, with holders Houghton Dairy Lane hosting neighbours Houghton Town. Last season, Dairy Lane went through the season unbeaten with 12 straight wins.

The Bowls Durham ladies county fours competition starts in midweek.

The defending county champions are Houghton Dairy Lane’s Joan Rodgerson’s quartet of Susan Foster, Margaret Metcalf and Glynis Morgan.

On Wednesday, they have a tricky trip to Darlington North Park to face Jane Pattison, while Norma Stephenson’s Hetton quartet entertain Darlington Woodland’s Ann Anderson.

Area 2 men’s County first round draws

Singles: P Hudspeth (Houghton Dairy Lane) v R Robinson (Houghton Dairy Lane), J Richardson (Roker Marine) v N Reid (Silksworth), A Hill (Barnes Park) v M Laydon (Barnes Park), D Bolt (Silksworth) v S Don (Roker Marine), D Todner (Houghton Dairy Lane) v P Thomson (Roker Marine), Pat Thomson (Roker Marine) v J Wilson (Houghton Dairy Lane), B Sanderson (Barnes West End) v S Cairns (Silksworth), M Peach (Houghton Dairy Lane) v J McKenna (Silksworth), M Higgins (Barnes Park) v A Maidment (Hylton CW), P Dixon (Silksworth) v F Froud (Barnes West End). Ties to be played on Tuesday, May 16.

Pairs: A Hill (Barnes Park) v G Farquhar (Silksworth), I Whorlton (Houghton Dairy Lane) v M Carr (Silksworth), K Makepeace (Houghton Dairy Lane) v S Cairns (Silksworth), D Armstrong (Houghton Dairy Lane) v JA Smith (Roker Marine), F Knubley (Roker Marine) v B Cain (Houghton Dairy Lane), P Brickle (Silksworth) v S Krimpen (Houghton Dairy Lane). Ties to be played on Thursday, May 18

Triples: S Krimpen (Houghton Dairy Lane) v N Ridley (Silksworth), J McKinney (Houghton Dairy Lane) v M Carr (Silksworth), S Tindle (Houghton Dairy Lane) v R Bell (Roker Marine), D Armstrong (Houghton Dairy Lane) v R Mckie (Roker Marine), J McAdoo (Houghton Dairy Lane) v M Laydon (Barnes Park), Pat Thomson (Roker Marine) v M Peach (Houghton Dairy Lane), F Knubley (Roker Marine) v J Halcrow (Silksworth), G Farquhar (Silksworth) v I Fairweather (Barnes West End). Ties to be played on Thursday, May 25

Fours: K Makepeace (Houghton Dairy Lane) v W Ferry (Silksworth), M Carr (Silksworth) v J McKinney (Houghton Dairy Lane), J Halcrow (Silksworth) v R Mckie (Roker Marine). Ties to be played on Tuesday, May 23.

Two-bowl singles: J Halcrow (Silksworth) v N Reid (Silksworth), S Krimpen (Houghton Dairy Lane) v R Robinson (Houghton Dairy Lane), J McKenna (Silksworth) v M Laydon (Barnes Park), Peter Thomson (Roker Marine) v L Maughan (Silksworth), P Dixon (Silksworth) v J Richardson (Silksworth), N Ridley (Silksworth) v K Ford (Silksworth). Ties to be played on Friday, May 26

In the national double fours competition, the Silksworth A squad narrowly went down 41-39 against Stockton, while the B team entertain Roker Marine on Thursday.

The Durham County Indoor Bowls AGM will take place at Houghton Dairy Lane on Wednesday, May 24 at 7pm.

Meanwhile, at the ladies’ AGM, Houghton’s Norma Stephenson will be installed as the ladies’ County president.

The sport’s indoor national governing body – the EIBA, have revealed a loss of £70,000 over the past year.

This is mainly due to costs incurred in the live television coverage the sport has enjoyed over the last 12 months.

Plans to increase the membership affiliation fee to £4.50 per member are on the agenda at the AGM to help cover future losses.

It is worth highlighting that the TV coverage attracted around three million viewers, which is a first for the sport.

The final Indoor World Tour card event of the season is taking place at Blackpool this weekend.

On offer is a pair of tour wild cards into all the major events next season.

Durham’s Gary Smith will be looking to repeat his feat of a couple of years ago by clinching one of those cards. Smith will need to win four games to do so. In the first round, he will face Falcon’s James Ripley.