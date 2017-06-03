Bowls: Durham miss out on Muras Trophy title as Northumberland squeeze home by a single point

Durham County men’s A team narrowly missed out on securing the Northern Counties Muras Trophy last weekend, pipped by a single point.

Following last weekend’s double header, Northumberland retained the title for a third consecutive year.

Pennywell's Ken Ramsey bowls in last week's Storey Bowl tie at Seaham Town.

The double header started well for Durham as they defeated their bogey team, Lancashire, at Dairy Lane by eight shots.

Team manager Silksworth’s David Bolt led from the front and ran out a 24-8 winner over Steve Rimmer, while Hartlepool’s John Mansfield steered his rink to a 21-8 win over David Lockhart. Stockton’s Paul Mosley completed Durham’s successes with a 21-15 win over Barry Kitson.

Silksworth’s Phil Smithson went down by four, club-mate Billy Ferry lost by nine and Gary Farquhar by 13, however Durham finished 91-83 (16-6) winners which put them in the box seat going into the afternoon session against Yorkshire at Silksworth.

Sadly, things didn’t go to plan as Yorkshire, who were beaten earlier 16-6 by Northumberland, bounced back to inflict a 21-shot defeat on a much-changed Durham squad.

Across the green, Durham only had two winning rinks as David Bolt sneaked home by one shot and John Mansfield by six. The remaining four rinks all lost.

For the second time, Billy Ferry got drawn on a ropey rink six and lost by 10, Elm Tree’s David Fenwick succumbed by seven and Paul Mosley by four, while Gary Farquhar’s rink was last on and needed a six on his last end to win the Muras.

Despite killing the last end on three occasions, Farquhar went down by seven shots, which left Durham on the end of a 114-93 (18-4) defeat.

That result left the door open for Northumberland, who thumped Lancashire by 41 shots (19-3) to retain the trophy by one point.

Results: Durham 91 Lancashire 83 (16-6): W Ferry 7 D McVittie 16, J Mansfield 21 D Lockhart 8, G Farquhar 9 A Atkinson 22, D Bolt 24 S Rimmer 8, P Smithson 10 R Sterling 14, P Mosley 21 B Kitson 15

Durham 93 Yorkshire 114 (4-18): W Ferry 11 G Lewington 21, J Mansfield 18 K Tyeman 12, G Farquhar 17 E Bunce 24, D Bolt 15 S Walton 14, D Fenwick 14 P Humphreys 21, P Mosley 18 B Render 22

Final Muras Trophy table: Northumberland 39pt, Durham 38, Lancashire 29, Yorkshire 26

The A team are in Middleton Cup action today as they open their campaign with a trip to Newark to face Notts. Durham also face Yorkshire and Derbyshire in the group.

Durham A team: M Peach (Houghton DL), P Sainthouse (Silksworth), L Maughan (Silksworth), W Ferry (Silksworth); J Halcrow (Silksworth), J Bannantyne (Stockton), M Higgins (Barnes Park), P Mosley (Stockton); S Baker (Silksworth), J McAdoo (Houghton DL), D Fenwick (Elm Tree), P Smithson (Silksworth); M Gleeson (Spennymoor), A Ward (Owton Lodge), I Jackson (Park), J Mansfield (Park); V Rewcastle (Darlington RA), D Todner (Houghton DL), G Farquhar (Silksworth), I Riches (Silksworth); P Dixon (Silksworth), N Ridley (Silksworth), C Boston (Elm Tree), D Bolt (Silksworth). Reserves: M Laydon (Barnes Park), K Burton (Darlington RA), J McKenna (Silksworth), S McIntosh (Silksworth), J Hartson (Hundens)

Tomorrow, the Balcomb Trophy squad will look to make progress as they head to a neutral green at Dunnington to face Notts.

With Silksworth’s David Bolt away on an England squad day, Hartlepool’s John Mansfield is given one of the skips berths alongside Stockton’s Paul Mosley.

Durham team: S Baker (Silksworth), M Peach (Houghton DL), I Riches (Silksworth), J Mansfield (Park); P Dixon (Silksworth), M Higgins (Barnes Park), G Farquhar (Silksworth), P Mosley (Stockton)

After losing all three of their Northern Counties Alsop Cup fixtures last season, the Durham B team will look to improve this season as they open up there 2017 campaign against Yorkshire next Saturday at Brotton.

Durham B squad: A Greathead (Park), G Dougherty (Park), V Tunstall (Hundens), S Clarke (Hundens); B Poulter (Usworth), A Mole (Park), A Taylor (Park), D Oram (Park); J Sutherland (Houghton DL), A Hind (Houghton DL), S Tindale (Houghton DL), AJ Dunn (Houghton DL); J Richardson (Roker Marine), A Middleton (Roker Marine), H Dougherty (Park), A Hill (Barnes Park); J Taylor (Barnes Park), J Wilson (Houghton DL), S Bennett (Pelton Fell), D Warnaby (Leadgate); J Harston (Hundens), M Hodgson (Stockton), R Robinson (Houghton DL), R Mckie (Roker Marine). Reserves: C Howie (Park), S Patterson (Hetton Wkmn), J Godfrey (Houghton DL), M Davis (Barnes Park), P Coulson (Darlington RA), P Hudspeth (Houghton DL)

After their good win against Yorkshire at Scarborough, the Durham County ladies A team made the shorter trip to face Northumberland at Gosforth.

Historically, Durham have had the upper hand against their near neighbours and the trend continued as Durham ran out 9-2 winners, although the 117-109 final score shows it was not all plain sailing.

Across the green, Durham had four winning rinks, with the pick of them being Consett Park’s Gill Jones quartet of Joan Brown, Marjorie Taylor and Teresa Pearson, who ran out 25-14 winners.

Sunderland’s Sue Almond’s rink notched a 23-14 win and Dairy Lane’s Joan Rodgerson triumphed 20-14. Darlington Woodland’s Ann Anderson steered her rink to a 20-16 win.

The remaining two rinks both went down – Hetton’s Norma Stephenson and Durham City’s Joyce Woodward both lost by 11 shots – but back to back Durham wins sets up a clash against Cumbria at Darlington Woodland on June 9.

Latest Northern Trophy standings: Durham 18pt, Cumbria 13, Yorkshire 11, Northumberland 2

The Ladies A team are in John’s Trophy action today as they head to Copmanthorpe to face Notts.

With Durham in a group of three, a win in the first game is a must.

Durham squad: S Forster (Houghton DL), M Metcalfe (Houghton DL), G Morgan (Houghton DL), J Rodgerson (Houghton DL); J Stephenson (Darl Woodland), N Hart (Durham), E Atkinson (Bishop Auckland), N Stephenson (Hetton Workmen); J Graham (Sunderland), M McGee (Darl Woodland), F Slinn (Newton Hall), S Almond (Sunderland); J Brown (Pelton Fell), M Taylor (Owton Lodge), T Pearson (Consett Park), G Jones (Consett Park); J Robinson (Darl Woodland), A Camp (Darl Woodland), E Horan (Newton Hall), A Anderson (Darl Woodland); D Jackson (Owton Lodge), E Stokoe (Consett Park), J Pattison (Darlington North Park), J Woodward (Durham)

The Ladies County Triples competition was played to a finish at Consett Park.

Dairy Lane’s Susan Forster, Glynis Morgan and Joan Rodgerson, the holders, secured a 21-12 semi-final win over Elm Tree’s Lisa Simpson, while Newton Hall’s Anne Bernard saw off Pelton Fell’s Olive Brown 17-14.

Sadly, the final didn’t go to plan for the Dairy Lane trio as Bernard ran out a 17-13 winner to secure a first triples title.

There was some consolation for the Dairy Lane rink as both finalists will represent Durham at the National Championships at Leamington Spa in August.

The pairs and singles take centre stage this week. In the singles, former County champion Glynis Morgan (Dairy Lane) heads to Darlington North Park to face Kath Toulson, while club-mate Susan Forster entertains Owton Lodge’s Dawn Jackson. Hetton Workmen’s Norma Stephenson faces Woodland’s Ann Camp.

The focus in the Area Two men’s county competitions has been on the singles and pairs.

In the singles, County champion David Bolt (Silksworth) looked set for the next round as he led club-mate Scott Baker 20-15, however Baker, who reached the county semi-finals last season, stunned the defending champion with consecutive threes to record a tremendous 21-20 win.

Brian Sanderson won an all-Barnes West End affair 21-12 against Frankie Froud, while Barnes Park’s Mark Higgins defeated Dairy Lane’s Mal Peach 21-17, Silksworth’s Gary Farquhar progressed with a 21-18 home win over Roker Marine’s Peter Thomson and Marine’s Jimmy Richardson beat Barnes Park’s Michael Laydon 21-14.

Other singles results: K Ford (Marine) 17 P Hudspeth (Dairy Lane) 21, R Mckie (Marine) 21 P Baker (Silksworth) 19, N Ridley (Silksworth) 13 J Halcrow (Silksworth) 21, L Maughan (Silksworth) 7 G McPheators (Silksworth) 21

Green Finals (Barnes Park: Thursday, June 15): M Higgins (Barnes Park) v Pat Thomson (Marine), B Sanderson (Barnes West End) v J Richardson (Marine), P Hudspeth (Dairy Lane) v J Halcrow (Silksworth), S Baker (Silksworth) v R Mckie (Marine), G McPheators (Silksworth) v G Farquhar (Silksworth)

In the pairs, there were some cracking finishes at Silksworth.

Billy Ferry collected a last-end four to beat Roker Marine’s Peter Thomson 17-16, while an all-Silksworth affair saw Phil Dixon hold off a late comeback from Paul Baker 21-20 and Ian Riches got home 19-18 against Marine’s Richie Mckie.

There was a cracking win for Marine’s Alan Middleton, 18-16 against Dairy Lane’s John Thurlbeck, while Keith Makepeace edged an all-Dairy Lane match 19-18 against Stevie Krimpen.

Other pairs results: R Robinson (Dairy Lane) 8 F Froud (Barnes West End) 19, I Whorlton (Dairy Lane) 20 M Laydon (Barnes Park) 18, W Rea (Washington Glebe) 17 J Halcrow (Silksworth) 25, J McKenna (Silksworth) bt F Knubley (Marine), S Tindle (Dairy Lane) 10 G Farquhar (Silksworth) 19

Green finals (Barnes Park: Tuesday, June 13): J Richardson (Marine) v N Ridley (Silksworth), J McKenna (Silksworth) v G. Farquhar (Silksworth), F Froud (Barnes WE) v P Dixon (Silksworth), W Ferry (Silksworth) v K Makepeace (Dairy Lane), J Halcrow (Silksworth) v I Whorlton (Dairy Lane)

The triples, fours and two-bowl green finals take place at Barnes Park this coming week. There will be live score updates on the two-bowl via the Bowls Durham website.

Fours line-up (Barnes Park: Tuesday, June 6): P Brickle (Silksworth) v M Laydon (Barnes Park), P Dixon (Silksworth) v F Knubley (Marine), R Mckie (Marine) v P Baker (Silksworth), W Ferry (Silksworth) v J McAdoo (Dairy Lane), W Rea (Washington Glebe) v J McKinney (Dairy Lane), B Sanderson (Barnes WE) v D Armstrong (Dairy Lane)

Triples (Barnes Park: Thursday, June 8): P Brickle (Silksworth) v R Mckie (Barnes Park), J McKinney (Dairy Lane) v P Baker (Silksworth), M Laydon (Barnes Park) v RA Bell (Marine), A Hill (Barnes Park) v W Ferry (Silksworth), J Halcrow (Silksworth) v SKrimpen (Dairy Lane), Pat Thomson (Marine) v G Farquhar (Silksworth)

Two-bowl singles (Barnes Park: Friday, June 9): N Ridley (Silksworth) v K Briscoe (Dairy Lane), J Richardson (Marine) v M Laydon (Barnes Park), R Robinson (Dairy Lane) v B Sanderson (Barnes WE), M Peach (Dairy Lane) v J Halcrow (Silksworth), Pat Thomson (Marine) v Pete Thomson (Marine), J Wilson (Dairy Lane) v S Cairns (Silksworth)

The Swan Cup Division One title looks wide open as the top two both lost their unbeaten records on home turf.

Holders Houghton Dairy Lane’s nine-game unbeaten run abruptly ended as Barnes West End thumped them 7-0, while Silksworth suffered a 6-1 home loss to Roker Marine.

Barnes Park are now the only unbeaten team after they defeated Thompson Park 6-1.

In Division Two, early leaders North Biddick beat second-placed Washington Glebe 6½-½, and by 50 shots, to extend their advantage. Roker Park remain unbeaten after a 7-0 defeat of Grindon Mill.

In the Harold Howey Trophy First Division, Washington B moved top after a 3-1 home win over Hetton Workmen, while Ryhope’s A and B teams both won, 3-1 against South Hylton and 4-0 at Roker Marine A respecyibely.

In Division Two, Sunderland A inflicted a fifth consecutive defeat on Roker Marine B, winning 4-0, while leaders Washington A remain unbeaten in five after a 4-0 triumph at winless Pemberton A.

New Herrington won a thriller against South Hetton 38-37 (3-1).

In the Storey Bowl, leaders Seaham Town made it eight wins in a row after a comprehensive 50-shot 7-0 home success against Pennywell.

Holders Hetton Workmen were equally impressive as they stretched their unbeaten run to nine games after a 55-shot 7-0 win at Thompson Park. The two unbeaten teams go head to head at Hetton today.

Dawdon recorded their second win of the season, 5-2 against Wearmouth, while Hylton CW beat Roker Park 6-1.

The 2014 Silver Jacks winners, Silksworth’s David Bolt and Gary Farquhar, were beaten in the preliminary round, 23-18 at home by Roker Marine’s Pat and Peter Thomson.

In round three of the Grindon League, Houghton Dairy Lane eased to a 5-0 win over Grindon Mill and sit top of the table.

Hylton CW moved second with a 5-0 home victory over Pennywell, while Whitburn beat Usworth 4-1 and South Hylton sank Wearmouth 4-1.

In the Bowls England national double fours, Houghton Dairy Lane will entertain Darlington RA after the latter’s 10-shot win over Spennymoor.

Dairy Lane bowler Kenny Briscoe’s run in the Champion of champions came to an end with a 22-12 loss to Leadgate’s David Warnaby.