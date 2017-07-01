Bowls: Durham Ladies miss out despite convincing John’s Trophy victory over Derbyshire

Durham County Ladies’ John’s Trophy squad saw their hopes of qualification ended despite an 18-4 win over Derbyshire at Copmanthorpe.

With Durham having already lost 20-2 to Notts in their opener, it is now mathematically impossible for them to top their three-team group and progress to the knockout stage.

John Wilson bowls for Hetton Workmen's in last week's Storey Bowl tie at Wearmouth. Picture by Kevin Brady.

Across the green, Durham had four winning rinks, the pick of them being Consett Park’s Gill Jones, who ran out a 30-14 winner.

Sunderland’s Sue Almond sneaked home 19-18, but there were defeats for Houghton Dairy Lane’s Joan Rodgerson (28-18) and Hetton Workmen’s Norma Stephenson (22-14).

The final overall score was 123-118 in Durham’s favour.

Latest standings: Notts 20, Durham 20, Derbyshire 4. Remaining game: Notts v Derbyshire

There was more disappointment for the County ladies as the Walker Cup double fours squad was pipped 42-40 in the first round by Cumbria at Hexham.

Darlington’s Ann Anderson was left to rue a late dropped five to finish level at 21-21, while Dairy Lane’s Joan Rodgerson went down by two. Cumbria will face Derbyshire next.

After back to back away wins, the men’s County B team face Cumbria today at Dairy Lane in the latest round of Alsop Trophy fixtures.

Durham are 13 points behind leaders Cumbria but have played a game fewer.

However, a defeat would end Durham’s hopes of lifting the Alsop for the first time in four years.

Durham team: A Greathead (Park), N Willey (Stockton), S Bennett (Pelton Fell), R Mckie (Roker Marine); B Poulter (Usworth), A Mole (Park), A Taylor (Park), D Oram (Park); J Sutherland (Houghton DL), A Hind (Houghton DL), S Tindale (Houghton DL), AJ Dunn (Houghton DL); J Richardson (Roker Marine), G Dougherty (Park), A Middleton (Roker Marine), A Hill (Barnes Park); J Deverson (Sunderland), J Godfrey (Houghton DL), D Warnaby (Leadgate), J McAdoo (Houghton DL); J Taylor (Barnes Park), C Howie (Park), A Parnell (Stockton), R Robinson (Houghton DL). Reserves: M Davis (Barnes Park), P Hudspeth (Houghton DL), M Hodgson (Stockton), J Harston (Hundens), J Wilson (Houghton DL)

Latest standings: Cumbria played 3 pts 46, Northumberland 3-40, Durham 2-33, Yorkshire 2-9, Lancashire 2-3

The weather has played havoc with some of the planned County competitions.

Wednesday’s pairs and Thursday’s two-bowl singles were both washed out and will be played this week.

The first section of the singles took place at Leadgate last Friday.

Locally, Roker Marine’s Jimmy Richardson recorded a cracking 21-9 win over Hartlepool Old Boys’ Carl Higgins, however Barnes Park’s Mark Higgins never recovered from trailing 12-0 against Elm Tree’s David Fenwick and finished 21-10 down.

The other two ties saw wins for Stockton’s Mark Hodgson and Darlington RA’s John Hills.

Singles draw: J Richardson (Roker Marine) v A Bryden (Dunston) or A Kirtland (Darlington RA), M Hodgson (Stockton) v P Hudspeth (Dairy Lane) or R Mckie (Roker Marine), J Hills (Darlington RA) v G Farquhar (Silksworth) or M English (Dipton), P Coulson (Darlington RA) or V Tunstall (Hundens) v D Fenwick (Elm Tree)

The remaining five ties in the triples were played at a rain-sodden Silksworth.

The host club had plenty of success as three triples progressed to the last eight.

Peter Brickle, Vic Avery and Ian Riches narrowly beat club-mates Scot Baker, Paul Baker and Phil Smithson 18-16, while Jack Deverson, Paul Sainthouse and Josh Halcrow eased past Newton Hall’s Jimmy Taylor 26-8.

The third Silksworth victory saw Phil Dixon, Gary Farquhar and David Bolt prove too strong for Darlington RA’s Liam Macey.

Barnes Park’s Jason Taylor, Kevin Richardson and Albie Hill put up a good fight against Dunston’s Alan Jobling but still went down 22-12. The remaining tie saw Darlington RA’s John Lynch beat Spennymoor’s Alan Edgar 27-11.

Quarter-final draw (ties to be played on Tuesday at Silksworth): K King (Dunston) v G Farquhar (Silksworth), M Hodgson (Stockton) v M Johnston (Dunston), P Mosley (Stockton) v J Halcrow (Silksworth), V Rewcastle (Darlington RA) v P Brickle (Silksworth)

The fours quarter-final line-up was completed after the remaining five ties were played on a lively Stockton playing surface which ensured high scores.

Silksworth’s Phil Dixon, Neal Ridley, Ian Riches and David Bolt comfortably saw off Roker Marine’s Richie Mckie 31-15, while the current County champions, Silksworth’s Shaun McIntosh, Lee Maughan, Billy Ferry and Gary Farquhar, had to survive a late fightback by Hundens’ Stuart Clarke but still got home 24-16.

The remaining local hope was Barnes Park’s Michael Laydon, however a 28-8 defeat to Hartlepool Old Boys’ Carl Higgins ended his run.

The Dairy Lane quartet of Jimmy McKinney, Alan Thurlbeck, Ken Briscoe and John Thurlbeck did well to get back to level game but agonisingly missed out on the last end, 21-19 to Dunston’s Alan Jobling.

Quarter-final draw (ties to be played on Monday at Stockton): M. Johnston (Dunston) v P Mosley (Stockton), A Kirtland (Darlington RA) v G Farquhar (Silksworth), C Higgins (Hartlepool Old Boys) v G Robson (Leadgate), P Dixon (Silksworth) v H Dougherty (Hartlepool Park)

The latter stages of the ladies’ County pairs were played at Dairy Lane.

Local hopes were with the Hetton Workmen’s duo of Maureen Hall and Norma Stephenson, who were looking for a first pairs title.

They eased to a 30-13 semi-final win over Pelton Fell’s Joan Brown, however the final didn’t go to plan as the Newton Hall combination of Eileen Horan and Fay Slinn took the title with a 24-13 success.

Only one Earl Cup Division One game was played this week, and Hetton Workmen’s produced a tremendous performance to beat holders Houghton Dairy Lane 4½-2½.

Last season, the holders went unbeaten, but this is their fourth loss already this season.

Division Two leaders Usworth extended their advantage at the top with a 6-1 home win over South Hylton, while second-placed Hylton Colliery Welfare lost 5-2 at Roker Park.

With Division Three leaders North Biddick on a bye week, Ryhope took top spot after a 6-1 home victory against Pemberton.

New Herrington lost 4-3 at home to Sunderland, while Grindon Mill’s hunt for a first win goes on after losing 6-1 to Washington.

The weather washed out all of the Swan Cup programme and also hit the Harold Howey Trophy fixtures.

Holders Barnes West End moved top of Division One with a cracking 4-0 win at Hetton Workmen’s, while North Biddick A notched their second victory of the season, 4-0 at Thompson Park B to move out of the relegation spot.

The total of teams to have played short in a league game this term has now reached 66.

The first round of the Grindon League Tommy Thompson double fours saw Pennywell, despite still searching for a first league win, produce a cracking 32-31 victory over neighbours South Hylton.

Grindon Mill had a good 40-23 triumph at Dawdon, while Hylton CW upset unbeaten Whitburn, winning 42-37, and Silksworth eased to a 46-24 derby success against Ryhope

Quarter-final draw (ties to be played on July 21): Hylton CW v Silksworth, Barnes West End v Wearmouth, Houghton Dairy Lane v Usworth, Grindon Mill v Pennywell

Barnes Park’s run in the Bowls England Top Club competition came to an end when they were beaten 3-2 at Dipton.

In the senior singles, Dairy Lane’s Ian Whorlton succumbed 21-12 to Elm Tree’s Gordon Allison, who will now host Barnes Park’s Les Taylor.

The other local hope is Dairy Lane’s Peter Hudspith, who entertains Leadgate’s Ian Peacock.

Dairy Lane’s Joan Rodgerson progressed in the senior ladies’ pairs with a 20-17 win over Pelton Fell’s Joan Brown. Next up, Rodgerson will face either Joyce Stephenson (Darlington Woodland) or Joyce Woodward (Durham).

In the mixed fours, Silksworth’s David Bolt defeated Dairy Lane’s James McKinney 19-17 and is at home to Gosforth’s Simon Richardson next.

The Home International Series is taking place today and tomorrow in Belfast as England look to defend their title.

Northern Ireland have won on the last two occasions the series has been held there, with England third and fourth respectivelu.

Silksworth and Durham skip David Bolt will look to repeat his three successes from last year’s Series.